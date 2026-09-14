Bills Cut Ties With 6-Foot-4, 300-Pound Vet Hours After Win vs. Texans

The Buffalo Bills may have been victorious in Week 1, but the team is not wasting any time in looking ahead. Buffalo is on a short week as the team prepares to face the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Less than 24 hours after the victory, the Bills already announced two roster moves. Buffalo signed fullback Brock Lampe ahead of Week 2.

Prior to joining the Bills, Lampe had short stints with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. To make room for Lampe, the Bills released guard Nick Broeker.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound veteran previously appeared in 12 NFL games during his career, but all with the Houston Texans. Broeker last played in a regular-season game in 2024.

This marks the second time Broeker has been released by the Bills in less than two weeks.

Let’s take a look at the latest Bills news.

Bills QB Josh Allen Notched 1st Career Road Win at Texans

The Bills’ thrilling win over the Houston Texans was significant for a few reasons. It marked Josh Allen’s first road win at Houston of his NFL career.

It also gave Joe Brady his first victory as the Bills head coach.

“But like I live for those moments,” Brady told reporters on September 13. “I love it. I looked at the whole o-line, I was like, this is perfect. You don’t want to shy away from those moments.

“And look, I’m not playing the game, right? It’s very easy for me to be like I love this and I’m not getting hit by a 300 pounder. But that’s why I coach. I coach for those critical moments.”

New Bills FB Brock Lampe: Fast Facts to Know About Latest Signing

The Seahawks signed Lampe on August 6, only to release the fullback weeks later. Lampe spent all of 2025 on injured reserve with the Patriots.

So, what are the Bills getting with the addition of Lampe? Little is known about Lampe as an NFL player given he spent all of 2025 dealing with injuries, but the fullback played college football at Northern Illinois.

“At Northern Illinois, Lampe was utilized as a Swiss Army knife for their offense,” the Bills detailed in a press release on the signing. “He lined up on the line as a tight end, in the backfield as a fullback, split out wide as a receiver, and even on the line as an offset tackle. He’s also used on special teams, as well.

“… Lampe is most known for his expert-level blocking abilities, especially in the run game, which led the way for NIU to have 203.8 rushing yards per game in 2024, ranking 16th nationally.”

Lions vs. Bills: Buffalo Is a 4.5-Point Favorite Over Detroit

Both the Bills and Lions enter the Week 2 matchup at 1-0. Buffalo is a 4.5-point home favorite against Detroit, per DraftKings.

As for the Bills’ game-winning touchdown pass, Allen revealed that the play to Joshua Palmer was not exactly scripted.

“This is not where the ball is supposed to go,” Allen told CBS Sports. “We have never once repped the ball going there.”