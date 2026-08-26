Bills Predicted to Cut Ties With 6-Year Quarterback as NFL Deadline Looms

The Buffalo Bills have their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, but the team faces a challenging decision on who will be the backup signal-caller. Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele have been battling for the QB2 role.

Buffalo has yet to name a backup quarterback, but it appears Allen has the edge in the competition. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg projects Allen will win the backup gig, prompting the release of Buechele.

“It’s the all-Allen lineup once again,” Getzenberg wrote in an August 24, story titled, “2026 Buffalo Bills: Projecting final 53-man roster.”

“The goal here for the Bills will be to bring back quarterback Shane Buechele to the practice squad.”

As Getzenberg outlined, the Bills could release either Allen or Buechele with the hopes of re-signing the veteran to the team’s practice squad. It is a bit of a risky move as another team could claim Buechele following his predicted release.

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed Buechele off of the Bills’ practice squad last December before releasing the quarterback weeks later. Buffalo has until Sunday, August 30, to make a decision about Allen and Buechele as the team finalizes the 53-man roster.

Bills Rumors: Kyle Allen Has Slight Edge Over Shane Buechele in Backup Quarterback Battle

Both quarterbacks had their moments during the Bills’ second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Bills head coach Joe Brady assessed the state of the quarterback competition.

“Quarterbacks went out there, didn’t blink,” Brady noted, per Bills Wire. “It’s raining during the national anthem. I still called passes early.

“Hey, we gotta be able to throw the ball in the rain. How are we gonna be able to operate? It’s like we’ve been doing in practice, so it was cool to see our quarterbacks at efficient football.”

Bills Predicted to Cut Ties With QB Shane Buechele

Buechele is on a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Bills. The veteran is entering his sixth NFL season in a career where Buechele has seen limited action.

“Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele haven’t had the most memorable training camp so far, but they each had some highlights Saturday,” Getzenberg noted. “Allen started the game, going 10-for-12 for 128 yards and one touchdown, while Buechele threw for 111 yards and a 71-yard TD pass to Ja’Mori Maclin.

“While starter Josh Allen has not missed a start since his rookie season in 2018, having a backup who is capable for security is important for a contending team. Though Kyle Allen’s camp performance hasn’t been stellar, he showed Saturday why he’s in line to again back up the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Will Not Play vs. Steelers in Preseason Finale

As the Bills backup quarterback competition continues, Buffalo will not play their franchise QB1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s preseason finale. Brady indicated that Allen is in a “really good place” ahead of Week 1.

The coach hinted that Allen could try his hand as a play-caller in the final preseason game.

“He’ll be right there with me [on the sideline],” Brady said of the franchise quarterback, per Sports Illustrated. “Hopefully, I’ll let him call some plays, maybe, on Thursday. He wants it all the time.

“… I love how he’s spinning it, how’s he’s playing football right now. He’s obviously the leader of our football team. Josh is in a really good place.”