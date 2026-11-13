Proposed NFL Trade Sends Bills $205 Million 9-Time Pro Bowl Star in Wishful Move

The Buffalo Bills made one major move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but there is another star being floated as a fit for the team in a wishful move. Fresh off acquiring safety Amani Hooker, should the Bills have made another trade?

The Bills will now have to wait until the offseason to make any deals as the NFL trade deadline officially passed on November 10. Buffalo is limited to improving their roster by signing available veteran free agents.

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf revealed five deals that he wished happened ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Buffalo is linked to Los Angeles star pass rusher Khalil Mack by the analyst in one of the proposed moves.

“At this stage of Josh Allen’s career, it’s Super Bowl or bust every season,” Yousuf wrote in a November 12, story titled, “Five NFL trade deadline deals we wish had happened, including Rams landing a receiver.” “The Bills saw a conference contender in the Jacksonville Jaguars go all in at the deadline.

“Acquiring Hooker from the Titans was a great move, but Buffalo’s defense has been lackluster all season and could use help, or at least depth, at every level,” Yousuf continued.

“Adding a pass rusher like Mack, who went to college in Buffalo, to a unit that should often be playing with a lead would have provided a big boost, and the 0-8 Los Angeles Chargers certainly should have been aggressively looking for a deal to help their future.”

Let’s explore the latest Bills news and rumors.

Bills Rumors: What Would a Trade for Chargers Star Khalil Mack Have Cost Buffalo?

To the Bills credit, it was not as if Mack appeared to be available. Despite being a winless 0-8, the Chargers made it clear to opposing teams that they were not eager to make deals.

What would a hypothetical trade for Mack have cost Buffalo? Multiple NFL executives estimated that Mack’s trade value was around a fifth-round pick, per The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones.

The Bills do own two fifth rounders as a result of the trade for Hooker with the Tennessee Titans.

Yet, it takes two teams to make a trade happen, and the Chargers may regret not getting something in return for players like Mack who are on an expiring contract.

Bills News: Khalil Mack Could be a Fit for Buffalo in NFL Free Agency

While it is not much help for the Bills this season, the good news is that Buffalo could get another chance to land Mack in the coming months. The 9-time Pro Bowl pass rusher will be a free agent this offseason.

Mack has earned more than $205 million over his 13 NFL seasons. The star is on a one-year, $18 million contract with the Chargers in 2026.

It remains to be seen what Mack will command on the open market during NFL free agency this offseason. Buffalo has some work to do as the team is projected to be more than $47 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac.

The Bills will need to get creative in order to land any marquee free agents this offseason.