NFL Writer Predicts Surprise Salary Dump for Bills This Offseason

The Buffalo Bills made an impactful trade last offseason, sending wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Diggs significantly impacted Buffalo’s four seasons, recording 5,372 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns.

Last season, the Bills had to find players who could take over Diggs’s role, and third-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir stepped up with 821 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Shakir received a four-year, $53 million contract with the Bills this offseason, which will keep him in Buffalo for several seasons.

Curtis Samuel Could Be Cut This Offseason

Buffalo also drafted Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and brought in veteran free agent Joshua Palmer this offseason.

The Bills’ wide-receiving core seems to be in good shape, which could lead to some veterans in the room looking for a new home this offseason. Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report thinks Bills receiver Curtis Samuel could be cut this offseason.

“Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $24 million contract,” Knox wrote. “While Buffalo would only save $430,000 by releasing the 28-year-old, doing so could make sense. Samuel failed to make a significant impact last season, finishing with just 253 receiving yards and one touchdown. The Bills are chasing a championship and could decide that an extra roster spot is more valuable than Samuel’s price hit. After adding Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore and rookie Kaden Prather this offseason, Buffalo could view Samuel as expendable.”

Last season was Samuel’s first year in Buffalo after playing four seasons with the Carolina Panthers and three seasons with the Washington Commanders.

Samuel had 31 receptions for 253 yards and one score last season. The eight-year veteran receiver didn’t contribute much last year, which means he could be the odd man out this season.

The Bills Are Facing Issues With Their Skill Players

Buffalo is facing many issues with its skill position players this offseason, and the main problem is what to do with running back James Cook.

Cook is entering the final year of his contract and has demanded that the team pay him around $15 million a season.

Fifteen million for a running back is a lot of money, and Cook will likely play this season on the final year of his rookie deal and find a new home next season.

The Bills’ skill position group could look much different over the next few years. This offseason, the team could be looking to move off of Samuel. Next offseason, Buffalo could be looking at moving on from Cook, leaving quarterback Josh Allen throwing to and handing the ball off to new faces.

Samuel will most likely be on the roster through training camp, and then he will have to compete to see if he can make the team through the preseason.