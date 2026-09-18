Bills Get Positive Injury Update on $110 Million WR D.J. Moore

The Buffalo Bills have seemed like geniuses for trading for wide receiver D.J. Moore through the 1st 2 games of the regular season — a stretch in which he’s seemed like 1 of the NFL’s elite players.

That’s why it was such a gut punch when Moore went down with an injury in the 1st half of a 41-31 Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions — and the immediate fear was Moore would be out for an extended period of time.

Not so fast. The Bills got the best possible news on Moore’s injury on Friday morning.

“Bills WR DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury Thursday night that doctors do not consider serious and will leave him day-to-day, per source. ‘He has a chance to play next week (vs. the Chargers), but it’s not a lock, either, said the source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Moore had 5 receptions for 100 yards and 1 touchdown in a Week 1 win over the Houston Texans but was hurt before making a catch against the Lions.

Moore Has Been 1 of NFL’s Most Durable WRs

Moore, who is playing on a 4-year, $110 million contract signed before the 2024 season, was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Bills this offseason and has been 1 of the NFL’s most durable players throughout his career.

“The good news is that he didn’t suffer a clavicle / collarbone fracture but it sounds like a moderate AC sprain,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Friday. “This is either a Type I, which is a mild sprain, or more of a Type II, which is a partial tear of the AC joint ligaments. Type II’s usually take 2-3 weeks to heal with the most common timeframe as the player usually misses 1 game. Moore is not much for missing games, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays next week in a limited fashion. Moore has played every single game since Week 15 of 2020!!!”

Bills Have Huge Break Before Week 3

In a weird way, Moore’s injury couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bills. After a 2-0 start and playing 2 games in 5 days, they don’t play again for 10 days — they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 27, and the game against the Lions was the 1st of 3 consecutive home games at Highmark Stadium.

“Encouraging overnight news on DJ Moore,” Bills reporter Sal Capaccio wrote on his official X account. “The Bills have ten days until their next game. We will hear again from Joe Brady this afternoon.”