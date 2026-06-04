Bills Get Major Update on Potential Trade for Maxx Crosby

The Buffalo Bills could make a big swing to improve their pass rush.

Buffalo’s pass rush has been an issue for quite some time, and the Bills addressed it this offseason by signing Bradley Chubb and drafting TJ Parker. Yet, Buffalo still could look to make a bold move and trade for Maxx Crosby.

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason, but Baltimore backed out due to medical issues. Now, with Crosby back with the Raiders, Las Vegas could look at other trades. ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano believes Buffalo is one of four teams that make sense to trade for him.

“I wouldn’t expect Crosby trade talk to heat up again until he gets on a field and shows he’s healthy. And from everything I’ve been told, that could be in August or later,” Graziano wrote. “Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he’s going to get traded at all, we’re probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline. If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again.”

If the Bills were to land Crosby, it would be a massive boost to the pass rush. Crosby is coming off a 10-sack season and also added 2 forced fumbles.

Crosby Still Could Be Traded

After Baltimore walked back on acquiring Crosby, the star pass rusher’s name came up in trade rumors again.

Las Vegas still could look to trade the five-time Pro Bowler, but as Crosby returned at OTAs, he said he’s already put the trade talks behind him.

“I don’t really want to talk about that, to be honest. It’s water under the bridge. It’s a long time ago,” Crosby said. “I’m here and I want to be here. And I’m excited to be here. I’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s water under the bridge. … I want to be out there and be part of the team. I just love what I do and I love playing football and I love being on the field.”

Crosby has spent his entire career with the Raiders after being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has since become one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

Bills Addressed Pass Rush

Buffalo has been searching for an impact pass rusher for years, ever since signing Von Miller.

Part of the reason for the Bills’ playoff exits is due to the fact that they haven’t been able to get after the quarterback. So, Buffalo addressed their pass rush by signing Chubb and drafting Parker, which GM Brandon Beane was excited about.

“Yesterday was huge how it worked out for us,” Beane said. “We knew when we left here last night, looking at the board, that we’re going to be able to get a pass rusher.”

The Bills viewed Parker as a three-down player and expect him to have an immediate impact.