Bills Predicted to Bring Back $73M Star Cornerback to Bolster Secondary

The Buffalo Bills are looking to bolster their secondary and could bring back a familiar face.

Buffalo could use another veteran cornerback, and Bills analyst Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com shared his latest roster prediction and had the team bringing back veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White.

“Christian Benford, Max Hairston, Dee Alford, Davison Igbinosun, Jordan Hancock, Tre’Davious White (predicting he is re-signed),” Talbot wrote. “Tre’Davious White is not on the Bills’ roster at the time of this writing. That said, he’s not currently on any roster, and I’m not closing the door on his return. After the team drafted Davison Igbinosun in the 2026 NFL Draft, Brandon Beane said, “Corner is a premium position. You can’t have enough of those guys.

“Toriano Pride Jr. has a chance to show his worth this summer at training camp, but if he does not appear ready to contribute in a depth role as a rookie, Buffalo would be wise to bring back Tre’Davious White to compete for a depth role behind Christian Benford and Max Hairston.”

The Bills selected White in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he was a shutdown corner for years. He left Buffalo in 2023 but returned last season and showed he still can play at an effective level.

White has earned $73.68 million in his NFL career, so he likely would sign a cheap deal, as he signed for just $3 million last season and can be a rotational player on the Bills’ defense.

Bills Haven’t Closed Door on White Returning

When Buffalo brought back White last season, many Bills fans didn’t know how much he had left.

Yet, after an injury to Maxwell Hairston, White became the starter and was a solid cornerback. So, Bills GM Brandon Beane said earlier this offseason that he hasn’t closed the door on White coming back again.

“Yeah, I mean, we love Tre’Davious,” Beane said. “I think at this point, you know, we’re waiting through the draft and probably he is as well. You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back here to Buffalo.”

White appeared in 16 games for the Bills, recording 40 tackles and 1 interception. But, at age 31 and after some major injuries, there are some question marks on how he will continue to play.

Buffalo Added to Cornerback Room

The Bills added to their cornerback room at the NFL Draft, but still could use more depth.

Buffalo traded up in the second round to select Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun, and Beane felt like he needed to add more depth.

“You want to make sure, as the season goes along, if injury strikes, that you’ve got enough guys, even if they’re not starters,” Beane said. “How many guys we went through last season that played in the playoffs for us, or helped us get to the playoffs. So you’re going to need those guys. …

“Corners are premium positions. Those guys are all going to play, they’re going to play. It’s a long season. And when you have corners that are not capable, they get bull’s eyes on them real fast, and especially when you’re playing the prime time quarterbacks, the prime time offenses in this league.”

The Bills’ cornerback group is led by Christian Benford, Hairston, Igbinosun, Toriano Pride Jr., and Te-Cory Couch.