Bills Predicted to Cut 9-Year Veteran WR in ‘Difficult’ Move

The Buffalo Bills preseason is over, and the team will now focus on getting down to the 53-man roster.

NFL cutdown day is set for Sunday, and the Bills have some tough roster decisions to make. The wide receiver room will have some tough decisions. After the final preseason game, Bills insider Matt Parrino of NYUP.com predicts the team will cut Trent Sherfield.

“Trent Sherfield was a difficult cut because he’s done everything you can ask this summer,” Parrino wrote. “He has been a reliable pass catcher and does a little bit of everything on special teams. He’d probably be the best blocker in the room if he made the team. In the end, the Bills just need to add elsewhere.

“Sherfield will be a priority practice squad addition and he spent plenty of time on p-squads the past few seasons. Mecole Hardman has been in the punt return battle all summer but his inconsistent hands make him untrustworthy.”

Although Parrino has Sherfield failing to make the roster, the Bills insider does expect him to land on the practice squad.

Sherfield is entering his 9th NFL season and spent last season between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. He played for the Bills in 2023, recording 11 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Trent Sherfield Details Signing Back With Bills

Sherfield signed back to Buffalo this offseason in what he calls a full-circle move.

Sherfield signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Denver Broncos in 2025, but was waived after 10 games. He then spent time with the Arizona Cardinals before signing with the New England Patriots practice squad for the playoffs and was released again.

After the tough year, Sherfield said he needed to find himself and wanted to go back to Buffalo.

“It’s been tough, not going to lie,” Sherfield told GNN Sports after practice Monday. “Last year was really tough. First time being cut in eight years. … It was a lot of moving around. It was really tough on me mentally, obviously tough on my family too. But I think it’s a full-circle moment coming back here.”

After being released, Sherfield felt like he needed to change his perspective and wanted to prove he’s still an effective receiver.

“A lot of people get cut. Top guys get released all the time and I think it’s just a perspective change,” Sherfield said. “… My perspective has changed a lot. … I just told myself that I wasn’t going to allow my career to end like that. I’ve always told myself that I want to go out on my own terms and that the league would never push me out.”

Sherfield is now battling for a roster spot and impressed

Joe Brady Praises Sherfield

In training camp, Sherfield has impressed and is now in a battle for a roster spot.

Sherfield can also help out on special teams and Bills head coach Joe Brady praised the veteran receiver.

“I think he has a comfort level in understanding his role in the league,” Brady said. “… He’s such a selfless football player. I love Trent. The personality that he has, the way he goes about it, he’s a leader in that room. He wanted to be part of Buffalo and he’s doing everything he can to try to continue to be a part of the Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills open their season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.