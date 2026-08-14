Buffalo Bills Predicted to Make Difficult Damar Hamlin Decision

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has become a major fan favorite over the years. After going into cardiac arrest on the field following a hit and making a return to the field after recovering, Hamlin has become a household name in town.

Hamlin was originally drafted by the Bills with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played the last five years with the team.

With preseason action underway across the league, roster cutdowns are already beginning to loom large. Teams will have to make tough decisions on multiple players.

For Buffalo, Hamlin’s name could come up as a potential cut candidate. He’ll have a chance to add his two cents into the conversation with his play on the field, but his roster spot is far from locked in.

Keeping that in mind, a difficult prediction has been made regarding Hamlin’s future in Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills Predicted to Cut Damar Hamlin

Despite being a fan favorite, some believe that Hamlin could be looking for a new team in the near future.

FanSided released a new column predicting the “most painful roster cut” for every team in the NFL. When it came to the Bills, Hamlin was the name selected.

“Damar Hamlin almost died on the football field. While the Bills have been nothing short of class acts during his recovery and since his return to the gridiron, at some point they have to face reality,” they wrote.

“Hamlin is a backup safety, and could be pushed out the door by 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock, who played cornerback in college. Geno Stone is firmly entrenched as the starter, so there’s nowhere for Hamlin to go but down, or off the roster altogether.”

What Has Damar Hamlin Produced for the Bills’ Defense?

Last season, Hamlin barely played for Buffalo. He appeared in just five games and recorded a single tackle.

Back in the 2024 NFL season, the story was much different. Hamlin was a starter and put together the best year of his career.

Throughout the course of the 2024 campaign, the 28-year-old defensive back played in 14 games. He recorded 89 total tackles to go along with a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and five defended passes.

His entire 53-game career across five seasons has produced 185 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and nine defended passes.

While Hamlin is a solid depth piece for the Bills, he is far from being untouchable. Buffalo could still choose to keep him around, but he’s a name worth watching as cutdowns come closer.