Buffalo Bills Predicted to Add 18-TD WR in Big Offseason Move

The Buffalo Bills are predicted to add to their offense this offseason.

Buffalo has had a need for a true No. 1 receiver for years, and the team went out and traded for DJ Moore this offseason. However, the Bills could still look to add to their receiver room this offseason.

For now, Buffalo is focused on the season and trying to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills Predicted to Draft Reed Harris

The Bills traded their second-round pick at the deadline to acquire Amani Hooker but still have their first-round pick.

Buffalo’s first-round pick should be at the back end of the draft, and The Athletic had them picking 31st. With the 31st pick, analyst Nick Baumgardner predicted Buffalo will select Reed Harris, a wide receiver out of Arizona State.

“The massive 6-foot-4, 220-pound Harris has blown up this year, having already posted career highs in catches (52), yards (907) and touchdowns (nine). Harris is another big man who moves like a smaller one. He can really run,” Baugmardner wrote.

Harris is a massive body, as ESPN lists him at 6-foot-5, so he can be a red zone threat and has proven he can help with the deep ball.

Harris began his college career at Boston College for three seasons before transferring to Arizona State. With the Sun Devils, Harris is having a career year as he should go over 1,000+ receiving yards and 10+ touchdowns.

In his four-year college career so far, Harris has recorded 109 receptions for 2068 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Harris could learn from Moore and Khalil Shakir before eventually becoming the team’s No. 1 receiver in a few years.

Brandon Beane Confident in Team

At the deadline, the Bills acquired Hooker to bolster the secondary in the lone trade Buffalo made.

After the deadline, Bills GM Brandon Beane said he likes the team and how close they are, which will help them.

“What I like about this team is it is a bonded group, and that’s why we go away to camp,” Beane said. “I thought [Brady] and his support staff did a great job of some things this spring, just building that bond.

“Even the trip out west, I thought the way he scheduled it and where we were and the things that we did, guys going out to dinner, they’re not going to necessarily do that on a Tuesday night when they’re here. They’re going to go to their families or go home. So it’s kind of some forced bonding, and I think you see that with this team.”

Buffalo is off to a 7-1 start.