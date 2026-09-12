Buffalo Bills Predicted to Make Intriguing Running Back Move Before Texans Game

The Buffalo Bills could make a surprising roster move before their Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Buffalo will open the season on the road against Houston, which won’t be easy. The Bills also have some injury concerns going into Week 1.

The Bills are a 1.5-point favorite against Houston on the road.

Buffalo Bills Predicted to Make RB Move Before Week 1

Before Week 1, the Bills are predicted to elevate running back Frank Gore Jr. to the active roster.

Bills insider Joe Buscgalia of The Athletic revealed his Week 1 roster prediction and said Buffalo will elevate Gore and Greg Dortch.

“Projected practice squad elevations: RB Frank Gore Jr., WR/PR Greg Dortch,” Buscgalia wrote.

Gore being elevated wouldn’t be a huge surprise as Buffalo is dealing with some running back injuries. Ty Johnson is dealing with an injury and is questionable, so Gore being elevated does make sense.

James Cook would be the Bills’ starting running back, while Ray Davis would be the backup, but Buffalo would want to have three healthy running backs. And, if Gore does get elevated, it means Johnson isn’t healthy enough to play in Week 1 and will be inactive.

Gore signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He spent the last two seasons on the Bills’ practice squad and is once again back on the practice squad. He’s recorded just 1 reception for 6 yards in his NFL career, as he hasn’t rushed the football once, but that could come in Week 1.

Buffalo has Injury Questions Going into Week 1

The Bills will open their season on Sunday on the road as Buffalo has some injury concerns.

Before Week 1, Bills head coach Joe Brady spoke to the media and revealed that Johnson is among the players who are questionable.

“TJ Sanders, Jordan Hancock, Ty Johnson — all will be questionable for the game. We’ll take it up to game time and see what that looks like,” said head coach Joe Brady after Friday’s practice.

Johnson, however, did get some work in and feels like he’s gotten much better.

“I felt really good today, being out there, being able to do some handoffs and everything. Some ball handling with Josh, catch some routes and everything. So that’s really what it feels like I need,” he said.

Johnson has been doing extra film work while he’s been rehabbing, but the running back hopes he’s healthy enough to play in Week 1.

“I’m feeling good, doing a lot of work and everything,” Johnson said. “The trainers and staff have been working with me heavily, so I’m feeling pretty good and doing everything I can.”

Buffalo vs. Houston is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.