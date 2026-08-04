Buffalo Bills Predicted to Land Monster 300-Pound Defender

The Buffalo Bills will once again head into the upcoming 2026 NFL season as a top-tier Super Bowl contender in the AFC. With Josh Allen leading the way, they are always going to have a shot at winning a championship.

During the offseason, the Bills clearly decided to go all-in on winning now. They went out and made a big trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire star wide receiver D.J. Moore. In free agency, Buffalo brought in two key defensive pieces in the form of pass rusher Bradley Chubb and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

On paper, the Bills look like a better team this season. If the players play up to their potential, the sky is the limit.

That being said, Buffalo is always focused on keeping its Super Bowl window open. It’s never too early to begin looking into the future.

With that in mind, the Bills have been predicted to land a monstrous 300-pound defensive tackle next offseason.

Buffalo Bills Predicted to Bring in Big Defensive Tackle

Tankathon has released a two-round 2027 mock draft. In that mock draft, they have Buffalo picking at No. 31 overall.

With that pick, they have predicted the Bills to end up selecting Miami Hurricanes’ 6-foot-4 and 303-pound defensive tackle Justin Scott.

Bringing in that kind of size would certainly help Buffalo against the run. Scott has done an excellent job in that category at the college level. He could improve his draft stock even more with a strong showing during the 2026 college season.

Throughout his two-year tenure with the Hurricanes thus far, Scott has racked up 33 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass. Last year, he totaled 26 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.

Obviously, there is still room for Scott to improve his game, but he is already turning some heads among NFL scouts.

What to Expect from the Bills This Season

Anything short of making the playoffs would be a colossal failure for the Bills. Assuming they get into the postseason, the expectation is that Buffalo should make a run.

As mentioned before, the Bills look like a Super Bowl contender on paper. They have looked like that kind of team over the last few years. Each year, they have come up short come playoff time.

Following an aggressive offseason, the expectations are sky-high for Buffalo in 2026. The pressure is on, especially after the Bills made the decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott following a handful of successful all-around seasons in a row.

Only time will tell what Buffalo has in store this season. However, winning at least 11 games should be a reasonable expectation. A run in the playoffs should also be expected from the Bills.