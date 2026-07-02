Bills Predicted to Trade Keon Coleman to AFC Team for Lackluster Return

The Buffalo Bills will begin training camp later this month and still could make a surprising move.

Buffalo has added to its wide receiver room by trading for DJ Moore and selecting Skyler Bell in the NFL Draft. With that, Keon Coleman’s future has been in doubt, and now one analyst expects the Bills to trade him.

Bills reporter Alex Brasky of SI predicts Buffalo will deal Coleman to the Tennessee Titans and a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

“The deal that makes the most sense to me would be Tennessee parting with a fifth round of the 2027 NFL Draft in exchange for Coleman and perhaps a Bills’ seventh-rounder if that’s what it took to complete the trade,” Brasky wrote. “The Titans have added to their wide receiver room this offseason with rookie first-round pick Carnell Tate and free-agent signing Wan’Dale Robinson. Still, they could use additional options beyond those two.”

Brasky believes Coleman needs a change of scenery, and getting a mid-round pick might be worth it for Buffalo to move on from him.

“At this point, if the Bills were to be offered anything in return for Coleman, much less a fifth-round pick, they should jump at the chance,” Brasky added. “The question is, why would the Titans want Coleman? Well, sometimes a change of scenery and a different style of coaching can work wonders for players with raw talent, and despite his many flaws, Coleman has natural gifts, including his 6-foot-4, 251-pound frame that could help him transform into a usable NFL wide receiver in a different situation.”

Coleman recorded 38 receptions for 404 yards and 4 touchdowns last season, but was a healthy scratch at times.

Coleman Not Guaranteed Roster Spot

Although Coleman was selected in the second round and is only entering his third NFL season, his future in Buffalo is up in the air.

If the Bills can’t trade Coleman, Brasky believes Buffalo could look to cut the struggling receiver if other receivers earn a spot over him.

“After Brandon Beane and Joe Brady each gave Coleman their seal of approval this offseason, it seems doubtful at this stage that Coleman will be outright cut before Week 1. However, I still believe there is a chance he could be traded if the right deal comes along,” Brasky wrote.

Although Coleman being cut would be a surprise, as the Bills could likely get a late-round pick in return, it’s clear this training camp is do-or-die for the receiver.

Bills HC Supports Coleman

After the Bills’ playoff exit, owner Terry Pegula ripped Coleman and the decision to draft him.

It was an awkward moment, yet after Joe Brady was hired as the new head coach, he gave Coleman a vote of confidence.

“I told Keon when I got hired, the best thing that happened to Keon Coleman was me being his head coach,” Brady said. “I was one of the ones that stood on the table for Keon Coleman, and I believe in Keon Coleman.”

The Bills will begin training camp on July 29.