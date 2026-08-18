Bills Predicted to Trade 2-Time National Champion Ahead of Season

The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of offensive linemen, which will lead to some tough roster decisions.

Buffalo signed the likes of Lloyd Cushenberry III and Austin Corbett to help bolster the offensive line. Yet, Cushenberry wasn’t guaranteed a roster spot, but he’s played well, and now Bills analyst Joe Buscgalia of The Athletic predicts Buffalo will keep him and trade Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

“If you asked what this group would look like a little over a week ago, I would have leaned toward Cushenberry being on the outside looking in and with Sedrick Van Pran-Granger making it,” Buscgalia wrote. “However, since that point, McGovern went down with an injury, and in the two practices after on Monday and Tuesday, Cushenberry was getting the lion’s share of first-team time with Josh Allen.

“Along that same timeline, Van Pran-Granger has struggled a bit. However, since he plays center, there is still a chance they could get a late-round pick for him ahead of final cuts. Traded before final cuts: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.”

The Bills selected Van Pran-Granger in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he was expected to be the center of the future. He won back-to-back national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022 and had some hype entering his draft year.

However, Van Pran-Granger has appeared to fall in the depth chart, and his roster spot is now up for grabs.

Bills Dealing With Injury to Starting Center

Buffalo’s offensive line could look different come Week 1 as starting center Connor McGovern is dealing with an injury.

McGovern is dealing with an injury, and Cushenberry started the preseason game. McGovern is one of the best centers in the NFL, so his injury is a concern. Yet, he is hopeful he can return for Week 1.

“Caught up with injured Bills C Connor McGovern. McGovern said he’s feeling good, but he’s still looking at a multi-week injury. He said, “should be a few more weeks.” He said “the goal” is to be ready by the regular season. He’s missed the last week with a lower body injury,” Buscgalia wrote on X.

McGovern returned to the Bills on a 4-year, $52 million deal, to some surprise, as many thought Buffalo wouldn’t be able to afford him. Yet, he said he wanted to return to the Bills and was glad to get a deal done.

Josh Allen Praises Cushenberry

Van Pran-Granger was competing with Cushenberry for the backup center role, and it appears the 2024 draft pick is behind him.

Cushenberry started the preseason game, and Bills QB Josh Allen had plenty of praise for him.

“Lloyd’s been awesome,” said Allen after Thursday’s practice when it was apparent that McGovern would be unavailable. “True vet. Understands what’s going on. Came in here and just learned. He’s doing such a fantastic job right now. I’m extremely comfortable with him.”

Allen also believes the offensive line respects Cushenberry, and they are comfortable with him at center.

“I think the guys in that [offensive line] room really respect him. He’s played a lot of good ball in his career, and he’s doing a great job right now,” said Allen.

After Allen’s comments, Cushenberry could very well be on the roster as the backup center.