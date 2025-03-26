Proposed Trade Sees Bills Land Impact CB to Bolster Secondary

The Buffalo Bills stole some headlines earlier this offseason when they decided to part ways with former first-round pick Kaiir Elam by trading him to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Well, one recent trade proposal sees the Bills acquiring a corner to replace Elam by potentially striking a deal with the Detroit Lions.
Proposed Trade Sees Bills Acquire CB Amik Robertson from Detroit Lions
The Bills decision to offload Elam may have been a result of his disappointing performance in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Well, Kristopher Knox of the Bleacher Report suggested Buffalo should make a play for Lions CB Amik Robertson to help retool the secondary.
Knox Wrote, “Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson, who has a base salary of $4.2 million, would fit the profile. Robertson suffered a broken arm during the postseason but appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season. Robertson could also be looking at reduced playing time with Detroit in 2025. The Lions lost Carlton Davis in free agency but signed both Rock Ya-Sin and D.J. Reed. At some point, they’ll want to clear more playing time for 2024 second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as well.”
Amik Robertson was one of the few bright spots on a Detroit defense that was absurdly banged up last season. His 50 total tackles and three forced fumbles was one of the few consistent producers in the Lions’ secondary in 2024.
Knox added, “They’ll eventually be back on the field, however, and the Bills could still use additional cornerback depth. Buffalo ranked 24th in passing yards allowed last season and has yet to re-sign starting cornerback Rasul Douglas. Any trade would have to be relatively budget-friendly, as the Bills have less than $1 million in cap space, even with the top-51 rule—only the 51 highest contract values count against the cap during the NFL offseason.”
The Rasul Douglas situation hasn’t exactly been determined yet with him still unsigned through the first two weeks of free agency, but cornerback could certainly be a priority if the Bills don’t re-sign Douglas to another deal this offseason.
Bills Other Moves This Offseason
Buffalo did elect to bring back one corner from last season when they agreed to a one-year deal with Dane Jackson earlier this month.
The Bills have been busy signing other impact players to lengthy contract extensions, which include Khalil Shakir, Gregory Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, and reigning league MVP Josh Allen.
Buffalo managed to clear some cap room by releasing Von Miller earlier this offseason. This move did allow the Bills to sign Joey Bosa, Joshua Palmer, and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency.
Yet, the Bills still could be in the market for an impact receiver or veteran cornerback to round out the rest of the roster.
Lastly, the team does possess the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and possess a pair of second-round picks courtesy of dealing WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans last offseason.
Buffalo could acquire a veteran corner via trade if the price is right, but the finances could make acquiring an impact player with a higher salary a bit tricky.
