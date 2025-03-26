Proposed Trade Sees Bills Land Impact CB to Bolster Secondary

The Buffalo Bills stole some headlines earlier this offseason when they decided to part ways with former first-round pick Kaiir Elam by trading him to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Well, one recent trade proposal sees the Bills acquiring a corner to replace Elam by potentially striking a deal with the Detroit Lions.

Proposed Trade Sees Bills Acquire CB Amik Robertson from Detroit Lions

The Bills decision to offload Elam may have been a result of his disappointing performance in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Well, Kristopher Knox of the Bleacher Report suggested Buffalo should make a play for Lions CB Amik Robertson to help retool the secondary.

Knox Wrote, “Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson, who has a base salary of $4.2 million, would fit the profile. Robertson suffered a broken arm during the postseason but appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season. Robertson could also be looking at reduced playing time with Detroit in 2025. The Lions lost Carlton Davis in free agency but signed both Rock Ya-Sin and D.J. Reed. At some point, they’ll want to clear more playing time for 2024 second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as well.”

Amik Robertson was one of the few bright spots on a Detroit defense that was absurdly banged up last season. His 50 total tackles and three forced fumbles was one of the few consistent producers in the Lions’ secondary in 2024.