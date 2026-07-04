Bills QB Josh Allen Roasted Over Offseason Training Video

It’s the time of year NFL players drop every kind of video on their social media they can to show themselves working out, which no one really needs or cares to see.

“Locked in.”

“The Grind Don’t Stop.”

“GrindSzn”

“Focused.”

We get it. You work out a lot.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, arguably the NFL’s best player, took a different, hilarious approach this week when a video of him getting a golf lesson went viral.

In the video, a man stands in front of Allen while he hits on a golf range, holding Allen’s head in his hands so his eyes stay focused on the ball. There’s also a man in a pink shirt on his knees, standing directly behind Allen and holding his hips — his face directly staring into Allen’s rear end.

It’s as awkward as it sounds.

“Every Bills fan in America wants to be the guy in pink,” Barstool Sports wrote on its official X account.

Josh Allen Roasted Over Funny Golf Video

The responses didn’t stop pouring in once the video went viral.

“Bills star QB Josh Allen working on his golf swing with his friends has gone viral on social media,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “This is an extremely unique way of training.”

“Josh Allen truly living the dad life,” Bills Run Deep wrote on its official X account.

“Don’t ever talk about Jalen Hurts again,” Sade Fly Eagles Fly wrote on X. “Josh Allen is doing the tush push while playing golf.”

“Hilarious: Bills star QB Josh Allen has gone viral for his ‘strange’ way of working on his golf swing with his friends and instructor,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account. “We have never seen anything like this.”

“Everyone is talking about Josh Allen’s golf swing today,” Rick Golfs wrote on his official X account. “It’s minty. I just want to know how much the left assistant teacher gets paid. It can’t be enough to hold hips and eat farts all day. You don’t want that job if I’m the student.”

“Josh Allen working on his golf swing during the offseason,” Mario Nawfal wrote on his official X account. “His instructors are holding his hips and head to ‘correct’ the motion. This training session went viral for all the wrong reasons.”

Josh Allen in 1st Summer as Dad, Husband

Allen, in his defense, is having a much different summer than any he’s ever had in his life — 1 year after marrying Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31, 2025, the couple welcomed a daughter together in April 2026.

What hasn’t changed about Allen is his offseason love of golf — his sprawling home in Orchard Park, New York, includes its own private, par-3 golf course as well as its own putting green with 6 holes, 3 different tee boxes, and an accompanying full swing simulator.

In 2022, Allen dropped out of the Pro Bowl to play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, then told the Pro Bowl “no thanks” again in 2023 to hit the links. He played in the 2022 version of “The Match” on Netflix, pairing with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and losing to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.