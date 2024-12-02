Bills Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran Defensive Lineman

The Buffalo Bills are starting to get healthier as they approach the final stretch of the season, which could lead to a roster crunch for one returning veteran.

The Bills are expected to get rookie defensive lineman DeWayne Carter back soon from injured reserve, and The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes the Bills will part ways with veteran Quinton Jefferson to make room on the active roster. The Bills signed Jefferson, who also played for the Bills in the 2020 season, in November to help make up for Carter’s absence.

Quinton Jefferson Played Important Role

Jefferson quickly stepped into a significant role in Buffalo, appearing in 19% of the team’s defensive snaps and making a sack in two games so far. He returned to the Bills at the same time as fellow defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, who also has several stints in Buffalo.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen praised the move at the time, saying it was good to bring back two players who are familiar with the team’s defensive scheme.

The Bills placed Carter on injured reserve after suffering a wrist injury, with head coach Sean McDermott saying he would undergo surgery but was expected to come back again this season.

“He’s going to end up having to get surgery so he will be out multiple weeks,” McDermott told reporters on Oct. 25. The Bills opened the 21-day practice window for Carter on Nov. 27, but he was not activated for the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 1.

Bills Have More Players Returning

The Bills already got a big return on defense, with Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano returning to play for the first time in more than a year. Milano missed the majority of the 2023 season with a fractured leg and was hurt again in training camp, suffering a torn pectoral muscle, but was taken off injured reserve and played in the game against the 49ers.

The Bills could face more roster decisions with other returning players. The team also activated the 21-day practice window for rookie offensive lineman Tylan Grable, who suffered an abdominal injury in Week 3 and had been placed on injured reserve.

Buscaglia predicted that the Bills would part ways with offensive lineman Will Clapp to clear space on the roster for Grable’s return. Clapp was signed to the active roster from the practice squad in September, but has been a healthy scratch in every game so far.

Clapp would likely be a candidate to return to the practice squad.