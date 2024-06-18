Bills’ $21 Million CB Reveals Family Priority Kept Him Away From OTAs

While Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gushed over the team’s high attendance during organized team activities, Rasul Douglas‘ absence stood out.

Douglas was the only player to skip all of OTAs, which sparked rumors of possible discord between the Bills and their starting cornerback.

However, Douglas showed up to mandatory minicamp and was incredibly upfront about his previous absences. The veteran wanted to spend quality time with his son, Jeremiah, and his family.

“If you know athletes and like the mindset that you have to be in during a season, you can’t be in it the whole time, so you got to take a break from it,” Douglas told reporters last week.

“We miss so many funerals, birthdays, all types of events. Like we all human, so I just feel like sometimes you just need to take away and just take a deep breath and to be thankful for what God blessed you with, the family that you with and to just spend time with them. Also get your mind happy, healthy.”

Rasul Douglas didn't attend any of the #Bills voluntary OTAs. His reason: family time and a mental break. The CB explains why this has always been how he's gone about that portion of the offseason program. "Once you get back, you're locked and loaded." pic.twitter.com/BbfYdXT6bf — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) June 12, 2024

“You know there’s not much sun here,” he continued. “You gotta get out and chill.” Douglas shared his offseason process with the Bills coaches and staff beforehand so there were no doubts over his commitment.

The 29-year-old uses voluntary time to reset his mind and body, which helps prepare him to be 100% when training camp starts. “Once you get back, you’re kinda locked and loaded,” Douglas said.

Bills News: Rasul Douglas Didn’t Seem Concerned Over His Expiring Contract

CB Rasul Douglas taking part in minicamp and safety Mike Edwards, who was limited today with the shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/1319Qa7Paf — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 11, 2024



The Bills traded with the Green Bay Packers to obtain Douglas after losing Tre’Davious White (Achilles) mid-season.

Douglas, who signed a three-year $21 million deal with the Packers, is entering the final season of his contract. However, the West Virginia alum didn’t appear stressed over getting an extension and seemed unaware that his current deal ends after the 2024 NFL season.

“Oh this is my contract year right here?” Douglas asked while addressing the media. “Oh, uhm. I don’t know. Hopefully, upstairs they see and think that I’m worth something and decide to put a little bit of green in my pocket.”

Rasul Douglas Is in Line for Another Huge Year in Buffalo

RASUL DOUGLAS MAKES US WANT TO SHOUT! 📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/6mDWULE7np — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 31, 2023



Trading for Douglas turned out to be a huge win for the Bills. In nine games and eight starts, he registered 29 tackles, 8 passes defensed, 4 interceptions, and 1.0 sack. And he recorded these stats without having a firm grip on Buffalo’s defense.

Douglas basically did whatever All-Pro safety duo Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde told him to do. “Low key Last year, I just came in and I just listened to whatever Micah and ‘Po’ said,” Douglas revealed.

“If I’m being honest, they just looked at me and they just told me like, `All right, you could jump some.’ And I just did it.”

With a better sense of the Bills defensive scheme, Douglas has big goals in 2024. “We also have team goals, but just actually like a Pro Bowl, All-Pro, trying to get to that – that’s what I said my goal was. So, I’m looking forward to that.”

With Poyer gone and Hyde’s status unknown, Douglas will take on a more leadership role. He’s set to start opposite Christian Benford, and Douglas is excited. “CB, that’s my guy, man,” Douglas said of the third-year corner.

“I like the way he comes to work every day. He plays hard. He practiced hard. He talks to you and lets you know what he sees from his perspective and what you see. You kind of bounce ideas off each other.

“Honestly, me and CB, even the whole offseason, we call each other probably every other day. Just talk ball and family because he’s got a son like I got a son.”