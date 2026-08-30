Bills Release 9-Year Veteran WR as 53-Man Roster Set

The Buffalo Bills have named their 53-man roster.

Buffalo announced their roster cuts on Sunday evening, and one of the notable cuts was veteran wide receiver Trent Sherfield. The Bills brought back Sherfield on a one-year deal, and he was competing for a roster spot, but obviously didn’t do enough.

Bills insider Alex Brasky of SI revealed that Sherfield is a practice squad candidate for Buffalo to add more depth at receiver.

“Also interesting that Trent Sherfield has been cut. Might be an option for the practice squad,” Brasky wrote on X.

Sherfield played for the Bills in 2023. In his lone year with Buffalo, Sherfield recorded 11 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. He’s entering his ninth NFL season and spent last season between the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals, and also ended the year on the New England Patriots‘ practice squad during the playoffs.

In his NFL career, Sherfield has appeared in 124 games, recording 89 receptions for 1,034 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Sherfield Wanted to Return to Bills

After Sherfield bounced around three different teams last year, he knew he needed to find stability.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Bills, which he was excited about as he called it a full-circle moment.

“It’s been tough, not going to lie,” Sherfield told GNN Sports after practice Monday. “Last year was really tough. First time being cut in eight years. … It was a lot of moving around. It was really tough on me mentally, obviously tough on my family too. But I think it’s a full-circle moment coming back here.”

Sherfield, meanwhile, said after getting cut by the Broncos, his perspective on his future changed.

“A lot of people get cut. Top guys get released all the time and I think it’s just a perspective change,” Sherfield said. “… My perspective has changed a lot. … I just told myself that I wasn’t going to allow my career to end like that. I’ve always told myself that I want to go out on my own terms and that the league would never push me out.”

Sherfield signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Cardinals.

Buffalo Releases 21 Players

With the Bills needing to get down to a 53-man roster, the team released 21 players on Sunday.

Buffalo announced the final players were released:

The Bills open their season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.