Bills Release Trio of Young Cornerbacks, Including 2026 NFL Draft Pick

The Buffalo Bills‘ 53-man roster is starting to take shape.

NFL cutdown day is on Sunday, as Buffalo and the rest of the NFL teams have to get down to 53 players ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.

On Sunday, the Bills released three young cornerbacks, including a 2026 draft pick. Bills insider Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com revealed that Buffalo has released Toriano Pride Jr., whom they selected in the seventh round.

“Per source, the Bills have waived CB Toriano Pride Jr.,” Talbot wrote on X.

Pride was selected 220th overall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Missouri. The 5-foot-10 cornerback began his college career at Clemson for two years before transferring to Missouri. Last season, he recorded 24 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Along with Pride, the Bills also released undrafted free agent cornerback Kani Walker who impressed in camp and had a real shot at making the roster. Talbot, however, revealed he’s expected to be on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

“Stunner: Per source, the Bills have waived CB Kani Walker. He has been offered a practice squad spot if he clears waivers,” Talbot wrote on X.

Walker impressed a ton in camp as the 6-foot-2 cornerback looked like he was on his way to making the roster. He spent one year at Louisville, three years at Oklahoma, and ended his college career at Arkansas last year. Walker recorded 52 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception last season.

The other cornerback the Bills released is Anthony Kendall, according to Talbot.

“Per source, the Bills are waiving CB Anthony Kendall. He ended the preseason with a strong performance for Buffalo,” Talbot wrote.

Kendall was an undrafted free agent in 2023, signing with the Titans. He signed with the Bills in August.

Kani Walker Impressed Bills HC

Walker being released is the major surprise.

The undrafted free agent cornerback impressed in camp and looked like he could make an impact on the roster. Bills head coach Joe Brady even praised Walker during camp for how good he has looked after the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

“To go in there, and then be instinctual and see it and kind of trap and make the interception. That’s high level play for a guy that’s a rook. I’m happy for him,” said Brady in his postgame remarks. … “A guy like Kani doesn’t blink. He didn’t practice this week. He found out yesterday. We put him through a workout, and was like hey, you’re gonna go out there, and we’re gonna go warm you up in halftime and get you ready to go out there and play.”

Walker finished the preseason game against the Panthers playing 12 defensive snaps and recorded an interception. Yet, it wasn’t enough for him to make the roster.

Maxwell Hairston Named Starter

Ahead of cutdown day, Buffalo announced that cornerback Maxwell Hairston would start the year opposite Christian Benford.

“He’s our starting corner. He’s exactly what we look for in a corner… he’s our guy,” Brady said, via reporter Dan Fetes.

Buffalo selected Hairston 30th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he suffered an injury at the start of his rookie season.