Buffalo Bills Named as Landing Spot for Super Bowl CB in Blockbuster Move

The Buffalo Bills could be aggressive ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue this season, and the Bills should look to bolster the secondary. Buffalo already signed Tre’Davious White to its practice squad, but the Bills should look to add another cornerback.

The Bills are currently on their bye week and atop the AFC East.

Buffalo Bills Named Landing Spot for Riq Woolen

Buffalo’s secondary has been an issue, and the Bills should look to add more depth to the position.

The Bills have Christian Benford as a lockdown corner, while rookie Davison Igbinosun has seemingly beaten out Maxwell Hairston to be the other starter. Yet, Buffalo could use more depth, and Bills analyst Chris Trapasso of SB Nation named Philadelphia Eagles corner Riq Woolen as a trade candidate.

“How about cornerback for the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline?,” Trapasso wrote. “If so, would Tariq Woolen move the needle? He’s the league’s largest outside cornerback at just over 6’4” and 208 pounds who signed a one-year deal in March with the now 2-4 Eagles. He’s most known for his six-interception rookie campaign, and he’s snagged six since then in the regular season. …

“If the Bills feel they desperately need to add an outside cornerback to the defense, Woolen should be at or near the top of their trade-candidate list at that position. If the Bills can pry Woolen away from Howie Roseman and the Eagles for a fourth or fifth-round pick, I’d view the towering, incredibly fast and lengthy cornerback as a fine addition to Buffalo. Should a deal happen the, Bills would have plus depth in their outside cornerback room.”

Woolen would be an impact cornerback for the Bills and help bolster the secondary. He won a Super Bowl last season with the Seattle Seahawks. Given the fact that he signed just a one-year deal, the cost to acquire him likely wouldn’t be too high.

Buffalo’s Defense is Improving

The Bills’ defense has struggled, but DC Jim Leonhard does think they are turning the page.

Igbinosun, meanwhile, is expected to start getting more snaps, according to Leonhard.

“I think what he’s done the last couple weeks, he’s definitely earned a high majority of the snaps at the corner position. I know what I’m getting, play in and play out,” Leonhard said.

If the Bills are going to go on a run, they will need the defense to be much better.