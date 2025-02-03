Hi, Subscriber

Roger Goodell Breaks Silence on Bills-Chiefs Controversy

  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
NFL combine
Getty
Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have announced where the NFL Scouting Combine will be held the next two years.

A little more than a week after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship game mired by controversy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is throwing some cold water on conspiracy theories.

Goodell spoke to reporters on Monday as part of his Super Bowl press conference, addressing questions over officiating bias in last week’s game. The Chiefs beat the Bills 32-29 after a disputed turnover on downs, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen appearing to cross the line to gain but referees on the field marking him short.

A Bills fan later compiled a five-minute video showing several other questionable spots, with Bills ballcarriers appearing to pass first-down markers at other points in the game but being marked short. One of those plays came directly before Allen’s failed quarterback sneak, when tight end Dalton Kincaid appeared to cross the first-down marker.

Goodell finally spoke out on the controversy this week, calling it “ridiculous.”

NFL Commissioner Speaks Out

Goodell was asked on Monday about fans who believe the Chiefs have gotten beneficial calls, which was an issue throughout the season even before their win over the Bills in the AFC title game. Goodell called it a “ridiculous theory,” though added that he understands it comes from the passion of fans.

“A lot of those theories are things that happen on social media and they get a new life,” Goodell said, via Pro Football Talk.

Goodell pointed out that the Chiefs had 11 games decided by one score this season, saying that speaks well to the competitiveness of the league and not any kind of intentional bias.

Changes on the Way?

Though Goodell pushed aside any theories of intentional bias to favor the Chiefs, the league does appear willing to address one of the major concerns of Bills fans. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the league is looking into using existing technology that uses a chip implanted in the football to determine spots.

The league already uses these chips to determine its NFL Next Gen Stats — showing how far a ball traveled or how fast a ballcarrier ran — and could start using them to help determine spotting on the field, Schefter said.

“They’ve experimented with this before. I would imagine, if they have the technology, they’re going to move forward in a direction where they can lean on it,” Schefter said, via On3. “They’re looking for any way to improve these kinds of things and the chain gang is something that was operating, seemingly, a hundred years ago.”

But Schefter added that no technology is perfect, and there can still be mistakes even with the use of a chip.

“If there was a chip in a football that can give you better reading then that would be great but I still think there are issues with that that the league is trying to get through. There’s no sure-fire solution,” Schefter said. “Even if there were a chip in a football, it doesn’t ensure that that football would’ve been properly marked, whether it was or wasn’t a first down in the AFC Championship Game.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Eli Ankou's headshot E. Ankou
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Will Clapp's headshot W. Clapp
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Amari Cooper's headshot A. Cooper
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Branson Deen's headshot B. Deen
Rasul Douglas's headshot R. Douglas
Tommy Doyle's headshot T. Doyle
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Kareem Jackson's headshot K. Jackson
Quinton Jefferson's headshot Q. Jefferson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Austin Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Kingsley Jonathan's headshot K. Jonathan
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Tyreek Maddox-Williams's headshot T. Maddox-Williams
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Von Miller's headshot V. Miller
Quintin Morris's headshot Q. Morris
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Jordan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Dawuane Smoot's headshot D. Smoot
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
Casey Toohill's headshot C. Toohill
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Roger Goodell Breaks Silence on Bills-Chiefs Controversy

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x