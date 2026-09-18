Buffalo Bills Rookie Handed Positive Take Amid DJ Moore Injury

The Buffalo Bills could rely on a rookie wide receiver going into Week 3.

Buffalo is coming off a massive win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday, as the Bills’ offense excelled again.

However, in the 41-31 win, DJ Moore left the game due to an injury, and his status going forward is up in the air.

Buffalo Bills Could Turn to Skyler Bell

With Moore suffering an injury, the Bills could look elsewhere for a wide receiver.

However, Bills analyst Matt Parrino of NYUP believes rookie Skyler Bell should get his chance in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks visited the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane kept in contact with the former Bill this offseason. There are reportedly no imminent plans for Cooks to join the Ravens, so he could be an option if Moore is going to miss significant time,” Parrino wrote.

“The immediate replacement for Moore is rookie Skyler Bell, who has been inactive for the first two games. He had a stellar performance in the preseason finale but has been the odd man out because of the four players ahead of him on the depth chart. The Bills may also elevate Greg Dortch to the active roster since he’s become their punt returner and can also play receiver.”

The Bills selected Bell in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of UConn. Although he impressed in camp, he’s been inactive through the first two weeks, but that could change in Week 3.

In his final year at UConn, Bell recorded 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns.

DJ Moore Suffers AC Joint Injury

The Bills pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire DJ Moore this offseason.

In Week 1, Moore had plenty of success, but he left Week 2’s game due to an injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Moore is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain.

Despite losing Moore to an injury, the Bills offense had plenty of success as Keon Coleman stepped up.

“He stepped up tonight and made a lot of plays when his name was called,” QB Josh Allen said about Coleman. “There were a couple of third-down conversions that were huge, that really helped us.”

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, meanwhile, also praised Coleman after the win.

“It’s about time that we feel Keon’s presence, man, and Keon knows it,” Dawkins said. “For him to go down, get back up, get back in the game, and do what he did, I love the kid, man. In this league, everybody’s clock is different, and if his clock finally turned on today, we love him for it.”

Buffalo will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 on Sept. 27.