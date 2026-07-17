Bills Praised for Drafting Elite ‘Chess Piece’ Defender

When it comes to their secondary, the Buffalo Bills might have a decided edge thanks to a deft move in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo praised versatile safety and 5th-round pick (No. 167 overall) Jalon Kilgore as the “most overlooked” rookie at his position in the entire league and a possible fill-in starter if the Bills need him.

“South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore was a versatile defensive back prospect who could play from a variety of alignments,” Melo wrote. “He’s a legitimate chess piece who could make an immediate impact for the Buffalo Bills despite being a Day Three selection. Kilgore combined for 102 tackles, 15 pass breakups, and seven interceptions across 2024-25.”

Kilgore could fit in perfectly as the 3rd safety behind Cole Bishop and free agent C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Bishop started 17 games in 2025. Gardner-Johnson started for a Super Bowl winner on the Eagles in 2024 and also led the NFL with 6 interceptions in 2022.

Kilgore signed a 4-year, $4.8 million rookie contract on May 8.

Jalon Kilgore’s Free Fall in 2026 NFL Draft

It’s hard to understand why Kilgore dropped to the Bills in the 5th round — everything about him pointed to being a Day 2 pick.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Kilgore would go in the 2nd round.

At South Carolina, Kilgore started all 3 seasons before leaving school with 1 year of eligibility remaining. He was a freshman All-American in 2023, then a 2-time All-SEC selection in 2024 and 2025. Kilgore finished 5th in the nation with 5 interceptions in 2024.

Kilgore impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds along with registering a 37-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump.

“Kilgore is a big, long defensive back with nickelback or down safety value depending on scheme fit,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He’s played an overhang ‘Star’ role, covering slot receivers and supporting the run, but he’ll be at his best in the pros covering tight ends and containing run games near the box. He could see split-field safety snaps if a staff trusts him on the back end, but he will be better off paired with a rangy single-high safety. Missed tackles need to be cleaned up but his wingspan, agility and play strength should keep his tackle totals high from year to year. Kilgore has the traits, ball production and versatility to counter the burgeoning tight end craze, making him a likely Day 2 pick with early starting potential.”

Jalon Kilgore Can Play 2 Different Positions

Kilgore isn’t just a safety — he has the athletic skills to play both safety and slot cornerback/nickel cornerback.

For the Bills, there’s actually a chance he might see the field doing both as a rookie.

“Kilgore brings versatility and a logical fit into the defense and the current depth on the roster,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote in April. “Although the Bills added to the safety and nickel positions in free agency, Kilgore’s experience playing all over the field is something Beane values. He’ll give the team depth in the secondary, and if he develops well, he could compete for a starting job in future seasons. Kilgore also will have opportunities to contribute on game days this season because he can play safety and nickel.”