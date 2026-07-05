Popular Ex-Bills QB Faces Scrutiny at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earned an invite to the wedding of the decade, but didn’t get the impression he wanted at the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift nuptials.

Fitzpatrick and his wife were among the group of celebrities and athletes who attended the ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, joining some other NFL players and announcers. Fitzpatrick got decked out for the occasion, but earned a less-than-stellar review for his outfit — and appeared to find it amusing.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Fashion Flop at Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

Fitzpatrick was listed among the biggest “fashion flops” at the Kelce-Swift wedding in a report by Nicki Swift, which noted that his suit struck a leprechaun tone — even though his wife looked much more stunning.

“Former NFL player and current ‘Thursday Night Football’ analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick decided to accessorize his impeccable suit with some old-school headwear that can still feel fresh if worn right,” the report noted. “Unfortunately, the shape of his low-profile top hat was reading a little Lucky the Leprechaun, especially when paired with his green tie. At least the latter matched the gorgeous gown worn by his wife, Liza Barber. She found a pot of gold in her pleated emerald dress — you could even say it was magically delicious.”

Fitzpatrick seemed amused at the bad review, resharing the portion of the article on X along with the image of him and his wife walking into the ceremony. The former Bills quarterback is known for his self-deprecating humor and willingness to lean into moments, like he did at a frigid Bills playoff game in 2o22 when he took off his shirt in the stands.

No Josh Allen at Kelce-Swift Wedding

Fitzpatrick appeared to be the main representative for the Bills franchise at the wedding, with Josh Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld staying at home to care for their infant. Swift and Steinfeld were close at one point, but the current Bills quarterback was not among those attending.

As the Today show noted, many details from the wedding have started to leak.

“The reception was one to remember, with performances from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, the two guests said,” the report noted. “While Swift did not perform at the wedding, she did so at the rehearsal dinner the night before with Kelce as the couple sang their favorite rock song together, the two attendees added.”

Other details have revealed a magical night at Madison Square Garden, the report added.

“The two guests also shared other details, raving about the food that was served that night, which was from the couple’s favorite New York City restaurants,” the report added. “One standout aspect of the wedding was the games that attendees were invited to play, the two guests said. Through the games, people could win tickets to be submitted into a raffle. The two people explained that raffle items — which included multiple designer bags — also featured a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, the storied car that the couple rode together on their first date. It’s unclear who ended up winning the prizes.”