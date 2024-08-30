Bills Sign Former First-Round Safety Away From Rival in Surprise Move

The Buffalo Bills won’t play the New York Jets until Week 6 of this season, but already scored a key victory against the division rival.

The Bills signed former Minnesota Vikings first-round safety Lewis Cine to their practice squad on August 29, just one day after NFL.com’s Eric Edholm reported that Cine had decided to sign with the New York Jets.

Cine will now provide some much-needed depth at a position that saw underwent significant changes this offseason in Buffalo.

‘Change of Heart’ for Lewis Cine

Cine came into the NFL as the No. 32 overall pick of the Vikings in 2022, but he struggled to see the field. Cine suffered a leg fracture in Week 4 of his rookie season and appeared in just 10 defensive snaps over 10 games in his first two seasons in the NFL, ESPN’s Rob Cimini noted.

Cine appeared to be headed to the Jets after being released by the Vikings, but ultimately picked the Bills and was added to the practice squad on Thursday. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the 24-year-old defensive back simply changed his mind.

“Just a change of heart, I guess,” Douglas said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Cine was seen as a top prospect coming out of college, where he earned a first-team All-SEC pick at Georgia in 2021.

The Bills and Jets had already come together on a rare move earlier in the week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on August 27 that the Bills pulled off a trade with the Jets for undrafted rookie Brandon Codrington, agreeing to a swap of late-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The last time the two teams came together on a trade was in 1987.

Bills Add Key Depth at Safety

The Bills underwent some major changes at safety this offseason, losing the longtime duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. The team released Poyer in a cap-saving move in March and allowed Hyde to leave in free agency, though the veteran has hinted that he could still be open to a return to Buffalo.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on August 28 that the door is still open for a potential return for Hyde, though there have been no talks on a comeback.

The Bills made some investments into their safety group this offseason, signing veteran free agent Mike Edwards and using a second-round draft pick on Cole Bishop. Both Edwards and Bishop missed long stretches of the offseason with injuries, leaving the team with an uncertain depth chart as the season approaches. The team could turn to fourth-year safety Damar Hamlin, who saw limited time in 2023 and played largely on special teams.

The Bills lost leadership elsewhere on defense. They also released former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White in March, cutting ties after he lost significant time over the previous three seasons with injuries.