Bills Second-Round Draft Pick Handed Concerning News After Preseason Opener

The Buffalo Bills selected T.J. Sanders in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he was expected to have a key role for the team in his sophomore year.

However, in training camp and after the Bills’ first preseason game, Sanders was handed some concerning news, as Landon Jackson got the start over him. That could be concerning news for Sanders’ future, according to analyst Matt Parrino of NYUP.com.

“T.J. Sanders has been a starting defensive end for the Bills for most of the summer. But the Bills went with Jackson opposite Ed Oliver in the preseason opener. Jackson’s size and length give the Bills quite a one-two punch inside along with Walker, who obviously thrived in the game. Jackson’s biggest play in the game came on a short pass to James Mitchell. Jackson read the screen perfectly and sprinted in for the tackle,” Parrino wrote.

Sanders dealt with a knee injury last season as he played in just 12 games and had a lackluster rookie season. He recorded 16 tackles and 1 sack as he didn’t do as much as expected. Yet, many had high hopes for him entering his second NFL season.

Yet, it appears Jackson, who was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was a scratched for most of the year appears to be ahead of Sanders.

Jackson Added Weight to Help Position Change

With the Bills having a new defensive scheme in 2026, Jackson made a change to his body.

Jackson added weight as he wants to play around 285 pounds this season, which would be a 25-pound jump from his 260-pound frame last year.

“Getting my weight up, sitting at about 280 right now,” said Jackson. “Would like to get on about 5 to 10 more [pounds] by training camp.”

Jackson has looked bigger in camp and he expects that to help him not only getting on the field, but making an impact.

“I think [the team] knows this new defense that we’re going to is something that I’ve thrived at at Arkansas,” said Jackson. “That’s what got me to this level. So, us switching to that defense really excited me because it’s something I know. Something I’m familiar with, playing a lot of four-tight, heavy-five technique. So I’m really comfortable with it. I think [Brandon Beane] has a lot of confidence in me and, man, love it. Ready to get going and excited for this season.”

Jackson played in just three games, totaling 16% of the team’s defensive snaps, and didn’t record a tackle.

Bills Defense Flashes

In Buffalo’s preseason opener, the Bills defense flashed and impressed.

Rookie T.J. Parker earned a sack as the new system under Jim Leonhard throughouly impresseed.

“I was super excited about the opportunity to just get out here in front of the fans, to really show what I can do, and show my coaches and teammates what I can do, so they can count on me,” Parker said. … It definitely helps my confidence. It lets me know that I’ve got to keep working, keep going. I’m not satisfied with just one, I want multiple. I want to be able to do it again and continue to get better.”

The Bills will play the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 22 in their second preseason game.