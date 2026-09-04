Sean McDermott Makes Bold Prediction for Bills Season After Being Fired

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott expects his team to have plenty of success this season.

Buffalo fired McDermott after the Bills lost in the divisional round to the Denver Broncos. It was another early playoff exit, and Buffalo opted to move on from McDermott.

McDermott went 98-50 in the regular season but was 8-8 in the playoffs and never reached the Super Bowl with the Bills. Buffalo replaced him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Sean McDermott Predicts The Buffalo Bills Reach Super Bowl

Although McDermott was fired by the Bills, he’s still pulling for the team to have success this season. And McDermott believes Josh Allen and the Bills will get over the hump and play in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Now, with what they’ve done, the moves that Brandon Beane has made, and the activity that they’ve had on the roster, just over the x-amount of months, I think has been very important,” McDermott said on The Rich Eisen Show. “So I think if you’re betting on a Super Bowl contender, they are certainly one of them. I don’t see why you wouldn’t bet on them because the games, at the end of the day, have to be played. It’s on thing on paper, it’s another thing to play the game. Be Bills-Rams; that would be a great Super Bowl. Bills-Rams.”

Although McDermott wasn’t able to get the Bills to the Super Bowl, he is rooting for them to get it done, even though he’s no longer the coach.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Hey, do you still root for your old team?’ I say, ‘Why wouldn’t I?’ Of course I do. The impact that that team, that building, and that community had on me and my family, we will remember that for the rest of our lives,” McDermott added.

Buffalo has the second-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +1000.

Joe Brady Praises Sean McDermott

Brady was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator while McDermott was head coach, so some of the postseason failures fall on him.

Although the two couldn’t win it together, after Brady was named head coach, he praised McDermott for everything he taught him.

“I’m very fortunate and thankful for coach McDermott and the trajectory that he set for our players. At that same time, I’m very [much] looking forward to Joe and everything that entails with him becoming the head coach and guys getting behind him and rallying behind him and understanding his vision because I do believe in it,” Brady said.

There is now plenty of pressure on Brady and the Bills to perform and be legit Super Bowl contenders.

The Bills open their season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans. Buffalo’s home opener in its new stadium is on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.