Former Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott Emerging for New Job

The Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott decided to part ways earlier this offseason after a long and successful tenure together.

McDermott became the head coach of the Bills before the 2017 season. He led the team to a lot of success.

As already hinted at, McDermott was not fired due to a lack of success. Rather, Buffalo felt that it needed to change things up to get over the final hump. McDermott simply hasn’t been able to quite reach the Super Bowl, despite coming close on multiple occasions.

Throughout his time with the Bills, McDermott compiled a 98-50 regular season record. He led the team to the playoffs in all but one of his nine seasons and ended up with an 8-8 record in the playoffs.

Now, it sounds like McDermott is already being watched as a potential candidate for a new head coaching gig.

Former Bills Coach Sean McDermott Could Land Intriguing New Job

As shared by NFL insider Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, a longtime NFL personnel executive thinks that McDermott could end up taking over for Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn if they choose to part ways with him.

“Keep an eye on (former Bills head coach) Sean McDermott there next year,” the exec told La Canfora. “Just remember who told you first.”

It would be a bit of a surprise to see the Commanders move on from Quinn so quickly. Just two short years ago, Washington was in the NFC Championship Game quicker than anyone expected.

Last season, the Commanders suffered a setback. They dealt with multiple key injuries that forced them to miss the playoffs. Quinn and company are expecting a much better season in 2026, assuming they can stay healthy.

However, it sounds like McDermott may have some fans in Washington if the franchise does end up needing a new head coach.

Are the Commanders Actually Considering a Coaching Change?

La Canfora doubled down on the idea that Quinn could be out with the Commanders. He provided his own reporting on the matter.

“One general manager told me early this offseason that he believes the Commanders are seriously considering making a head coaching change this winter,” La Canfora wrote.

Perhaps Washington will be in the market for a Quinn replacement. McDermott would make a ton of sense for the Commanders.

Whether the former Bills head coach lands in Washington or with another team, he will be one of the most interesting names available in the coaching market next offseason. He had a strong run in Buffalo, but things simply needed to change.

Hopefully, the move pays off for the Bills and McDermott can find another good job in the near future.