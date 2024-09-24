Bills HC Sean McDermott Explained Why He Benched Top Rookie

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman caught his first career touchdown in the team’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 23, but his night didn’t get off to a great start.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed after the game that the team’s top rookie was benched for the first quarter. As reporter Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reported, Coleman’s benching was a disciplinary issue related to his being on time.

“Sean McDermott benched Keon Coleman for the first quarter against the Jaguars because of an issue related to being on time,” Parrino shared in a post on X.

McDermott added that the issue did not take place on game day, but did not provide further details, Parrino added.

Keon Coleman Made Up for Lost Time

After sitting on the bench for the entire first quarter, Coleman made up for lost time in the second quarter. After the Jaguars cut the lead to 13-3, Coleman caught a 24-yard touchdown from Bills quarterback Josh Allen — his only catch and only target of the game.

KEON COLEMAN 1ST NFL TOUCHDOWN

Speaking to reporters after the game, McDermott said he was confident it was just a one-time issue with Coleman being late.

“It will be a learning opportunity for him,” McDermott said, via WIVB’s Nick Veronica. “It was an issue that dealt with being on time. He knows he’s accountable to his teammates. We addressed it. We support him, and we move forward. I thought he played a good game tonight.”

McDermott added that he thought Coleman did a good job responding to his benching.

“I’m just very impressed with the way Keon handled it,” McDermott said. “And then to go back out there in the second quarter … when he caught the touchdown pass. I know how important his teammates are to him and again, this will be a learning opportunity for him.”

Coleman is expected to play a meaningful role in Buffalo’s offense this year, which was reshaped in the offseason after the team traded top receiver Stefon Diggs and No. 2 Gabe Davis left in free agency.

The No. 33 overall pick has been off to an uneven start this season. After making four receptions for 51 yards in the Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Coleman had no catches and just one target in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. He again had one target in the win over the Jaguars, though was able to turn it into a touchdown.

Bills Show ‘Urgency’ in Win

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen said he was impressed with the way the team was able to keep their intensity despite a long break between games. The Bills beat the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 then had a break of close to two weeks before facing the Jaguars in another primetime game, but maintained their focus.

“This could have easily been a game where we had 10 days off and let up on the gas, but didn’t sense that from our guys,” Allen said, via ESPN. “A lot of urgency throughout the week.”