Former Bills HC Sean McDermott Resurfaces Amid Recent News

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott isn’t just sitting on the sidelines this year, he’s studying them.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, he’s visiting the Los Angeles Rams to see how they ‘operate.’

“Former Bills head coach Sean McDermott is visiting today with the Los Angeles Rams. McDermott is using his off time to see how a few teams such as the Rams operate,” Schefter tweeted.

McDermott, who compiled a 98-50 regular-season record over nine seasons in Buffalo, was let go by the Bills in January after failing to reach a Super Bowl despite sustained success in the regular season. Rather than take the year off in a literal sense, he’s using the time to observe, ask questions, and pick up ideas he can bring to his next job.

Former Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott Visiting With Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are a great stop for Sean McDermott to learn how to right his wrongs, and a head coach like Sean McVay could help him gain a new perspective, especially from an offensive standpoint.

One fan on social media, @SanzoFilm, summed up the strategy well in a reply that captured why coaches like McDermott use their downtime this way: “Smart coaches do this all the time. You don’t stop learning just because you’re out of a job, and seeing how other organizations operate can make you even better the next time around.”

That mindset lines up with what McDermott himself has said about this stretch of his career. Rather than treating his time away from coaching as a forced pause, he’s framed it as an opportunity to grow, visiting people both inside and outside football to learn how successful leaders in different environments operate, then figuring out how those lessons might translate to an NFL locker room.

A Fresh Start Off the Field, Too

Sean McDermott’s changing circumstances extend beyond football. As WBEN reported, he recently sold his Orchard Park home for a seven-figure sum.

“McDermott sold his six-bedroom house at 14 Woodstream Trail in Orchard Park’s upscale The Summit at Schreff subdivision,” the report noted. “The buyer is listed as Four Plus One WNY LLC, who paid $1.6 million for the house.”

The house sale closes a chapter that began with real optimism in Buffalo. McDermott built a genuine track record of success with the Bills, notching at least one playoff win in each of his final six seasons. But that wasn’t enough to save his job.

“My decision to bring in a new coach was based on the results of our game in Denver,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said. “It was where does the leadership of the team, on the field and in the locker room, where [do] we go from that moment, another playoff failure? That’s why I decided Sean had to leave.”

Speaking with The Athletic, McDermott commented on being let go by Buffalo, saying, “When you stop asking questions, that’s when you get yourself into trouble. People who are leaders, who think they have all the answers and aren’t asking questions, are the ones, I feel like, that run into trouble sooner or later, just in terms of not being the best versions of themselves. … So, I’m passionate about that; passionate about growing and evolving, and I think the NFL is so competitive, and you’ve got to be continually asking yourself, ‘What, why, how?’ If you want to continue to be successful, it’s in the margins.'”

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that McDermott is visiting with the Rams to learn more about how they operate, especially after hearing his response to the Bills letting him go.