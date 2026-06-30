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Ex-Bills Coach Sean McDermott Makes $1.6 Million Move in Buffalo

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Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
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The Buffalo Bills are looking for a new head coach, and some in the NFL believe the right candidate just became available.

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has cut one of his last remaining ties with the Buffalo area.

The Bills fired McDermott in January after the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Because McDermott was fired late in the firing and hiring cycle for the NFL, he opted to stay away from the NFL for a year and moved his family back to Charlotte, North Carolina, while awaiting other opportunities.

McDermott has now tied up a loose end back in Buffalo, selling the home he bought when he was first named head coach in 2018.

As WBEN reported, McDermott just sold his Orchard Park home for a seven-figure sum.

“McDermott sold his six-bedroom house at 14 Woodstream Trail in Orchard Park’s upscale The Summit at Schreff subdivision,” the report noted. “The buyer is listed as Four Plus One WNY LLC, who paid $1.6 million for the house.”

The report added that McDermott made a tidy sum after purchasing the sprawling house shortly after he was hired in 2017.

“McDermott bought the house, which sits on 2.1 acres of land and has 6,227-square-feet and a four-car garage, in May 2017 shortly after being hired by the Bills,” the report noted. “McDermont paid $998,500 for the house – meaning its value rose slightly more than 60% in the past nine years.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Ex-Bills Coach Sean McDermott Makes $1.6 Million Move in Buffalo

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