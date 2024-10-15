Bills Head Coach Delivers ‘Bottom Line’ on Kicker Tyler Bass

After two consecutive losses, the Buffalo Bills got back in the win columns after defeating the New York Jets 23-20 on Monday Night Football.

While it wasn’t pretty, a win is a win, and a victory over the Jets means the Bills stay in first place in the AFC East while the Jets fall to third behind the Miami Dolphins.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass ultimately delivered the game-winning 25-yard field with 3:46 left in the fourth quarter, however, his misses could’ve cost Buffalo the game.

Bass missed from 47 yards in the third quarter, and his missed extra point in the second quarter went viral because it looked awful before officially notated as blocked. Speaking to reporters after the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t mince words about his confidence level in Bass.

“He knows he needs to make those kicks,” McDermott said. “That’s the bottom line. He knows he needs to make those kicks.”

Unfortunately for Bass, he’s been in the hot seat for quite some time. The consistency just isn’t there from when Buffalo signed Bass to a four-year, $21 million extension in April 2023. At this point, McDermott is starting to sound like a broken record.

During the Bills’ final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on August 24, Bass missed his 51-yard attempt during the 31-26 loss. “Those are ones he’s got to make. He knows that,” McDermott told reporters afterward. “Looked like it faded a little bit to the right there. That’s a kick he’s going to practice a million times this week. That’s one we’ve got to have.”

While McDermott started mulling over reinforcements last month, inviting Anders Carlson and Cade York for workouts, he’s stuck with Bass.

Tyler Bass Got Crushed By Analysts Following His Missed Extra Point Against the Jets, But It Was Blocked

https://twitter.com/AryePulli/status/1845996578256880114

Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Bass’ miss from 45 yards in the fourth quarter flew so far to the left that numerous viewers thought it was blocked, much like his extra point against the Jets.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, “That looks like my 4-iron, Peyton,” during his appearance on “Manningcast.”

However, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with a block, which explains why it went so far left. WKBW’s Matthew Bove posted, “Tyler Bass just kicked his extra point attempt to Secaucus.” He then noted, “Press box announced just said it was blocked. So I stand corrected.”

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein had an awful night, as well. He missed 2-of-4 field goal attempts, a 32-yarder that doinked off the left upright, and a 43-yarder that somehow met the same fate.

Tyler Bass Struggled Through Preseason After a Regrettable Finish Last Season

Last season, Bass connected on just 82.8% of his field goals. During the playoffs, he went 2-of-5, including a 27-yarder that went far left during the AFC Wild Card game.

During the Bills’ 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round in January, Bass missed the game-tying 44-yard field goal with 1:43 left in regulation. The ball swung wide right.

While McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane expressed confidence in Bass turning things around this season, between the final week of practice and last preseason matchup, he completed just 5-of-12 field goal attempts from 40 yards or beyond, per The Athletic’s Tim Graham.