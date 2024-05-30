Bills Rookie OL Predicted to Challenge Veteran for Starting Job

The Buffalo Bills made a major change at offensive line when they released veteran center Mitch Morse as part of a cost-cutting spree in March, and there could be a surprise candidate to replace him.

The Bills signed veteran center Will Clapp and used a fifth-round draft pick on Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, creating what Pro Football Focus analysts Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman predict will be a tight competition for the starting job.

The pair noted that Van Pran-Granger comes with a strong resume and could surprise some by surpassing Clapp for the job.

“It’s not often that a rookie fifth-rounder has the opportunity to start right away, but that’s the case with former Georgia Bulldogs center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger,” their report noted. “As a three-year starter at Georgia, Van Pran-Granger was a model of consistency, never playing fewer than 850 snaps in a season nor posting a PFF grade below 71.0. This past year was his best work, as his 81.5 pass-blocking grade and 76.9 run-blocking grade culminated in a 79.7 PFF grade.”

Training Camp Competition at Offensive Line

The PFF analysts noted that Clapp could earn the starting job at first but would need to hold off a challenge from Van Pran-Granger as he grows more acclimated to the NFL.

“While Will Clapp is currently penciled in as the starter at center, don’t be surprised to see Van Pran-Granger on the field before long,” their report noted.

Clapp is a seven-year NFL veteran with 21 career starts, including 11 last season with the Los Angeles Chargers after Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley was sidelined with a heart-related issue.

Ryan Miller of the Democrat & Chronicle noted that Clapp is a versatile veteran with experience at both guard and center, even sliding to tackle and tight end in jumbo packages with the Saints.

Bills Have Another Candidate at Center

Miller noted that the Bills could look to an incumbent lineman to take over at center, suggesting that guard Connor McGovern could take over for Morse and leave Clapp competing for one of the guard positions.

“If McGovern makes the switch to center, Clapp, David Edwards and Alec Anderson may battle for the left guard spot or Clapp could be the backup center,” Miller wrote. “The Bills could opt to start Clapp at center and keep continuity with McGovern sticking to left tackle.”

McGovern said he would welcome the move, telling reporters in March that he had experience at all positions across the offensive line during his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

“When I came into Dallas, my goal was to learn all five positions,” said McGovern, via RochesterFirst.com. “It would just help me learn the offense and everything like that. So when I moved to guard, eventually I knew when I transitioned back to center, it would be so much easier if I knew everything.”

McGovern noted that he worked closely with Morse last year in calling protections, which could come in handy if he takes over at center.

“I always tried to help Mitch communicate. He was fully in charge, he was making mike points and everything,” said McGovern. “But just to reiterate it, help him whenever he needed it. I think that was just an easy transition this year. I know everyone trusts me around and they trust all my mike points and what I have to say and they’re listening.”