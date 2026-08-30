Buffalo Bills Trade 6-foot-4, 315-Pound Starter to Colts

The Buffalo Bills kicked off the final day before NFL teams are required to cut down rosters to 53 men with a trade.

“Trade! The Bills are sending C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger to the Colts, per source,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Full details: The Bills get a 2027 6th-round pick for Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 7th-rounder.”

In his 1st 2 seasons, Van Pran-Granger played in 31 of 34 regular-season games, with 2 starts.

“Can confirm Colts getting help at C by trading for Bills’ Sedrick Van Pran–Granger,” Colts reporter Mike Chappell wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Deal also involved swapping late-round picks. Indy had no choice but to look outside for a backup C. Dalton Tucker just wasn’t the answer.”

“The Bills are trading 2024 fifth-round pick center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Colts for a 2027 sixth-round pick, per source,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote on her official X account.

Van Pran-Granger Won 2 National Championships

Van Pran-Granger started every game in 2021 and 2022 as he helped lead Georgia to consecutive College Football Playoff national championships and was a 2-time All-SEC selection.

In his final college season, in 2023, Van Pran-Granger won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the SEC’s top offensive lineman.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Van Pran-Granger as a 3rd or 4th-round pick. The Bills selected him in the 5th round (No. 141 overall).

“Since 2021, Van Pran-Granger has played in the middle of feisty offensive lines,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He has short arms, strong hands and good size by NFL standards. He has the hand quickness, placement and play strength to scrap against the nose, while his innate sense of positioning allows him to beat defenders to the spot moving laterally. He’ll have some ugly losses as both a run blocker and in pass protection when he starts to play too far forward or his footwork gets sloppy in space. It doesn’t always look controlled or clean, but he’s a fighter who usually finds ways to get his guy blocked. He should become an early NFL starter as a Day 2 selection.”

Bills Cleared Logjam at Center With Trade

The Bills cleared a logjam at center by trading Van Pran-Granger — 1 of the few positions where the Bills had too much depth, with starter Connor McGovern and Lloyd Cushenberry forming a pretty stout 2-deep.

Van Pran-Granger has 2 years remaining on his 4-year, $4.375 million rookie contract.