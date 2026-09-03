12-Year NFL Veteran Explains Why he Signed With Bills

The Buffalo Bills added some veteran leadership to their practice squad.

Buffalo announced its 53-man roster and their practice squad ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The Bills will open their season on the road on September 13 against the Houston Texans. Buffalo will have its home opener in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.

Shaq Thompson Wanted to Return to Bills

One name that was added to the Bills’ practice squad was veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Thompson spent last year with Buffalo and ended up becoming an impact player for the team. He took over the starter role due to injuries to Matt Milano and Terel Bernard. Entering his 12th NFL season, Thompson was unsigned, and after the cutdown day, he inked a deal with the Bills’ practice squad.

After signing with Buffalo, Thompson said he is glad to be back, as he wanted to return to the Bills.

“I wanted to be a Bill,” Thompson said. “I wanted to play football, I wanted to be around these guys. They brought football back for me, just the enjoyment of it.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he and Thompson remained in contact throughout the offseason. After cutdown day, a deal made sense.

“It was just letting my body heal; letting it relax,” Thompson said. “We stayed in contact, and it was the perfect time to come back. My body feels great. Hamstring feels great, Achilles feels great, neck feels good.”

Thompson recorded 56 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble in 12 games last season with the Bills.

Thompson Willing to Play Wherever

After Thompson signed back with the Bills, the focus is on getting established in the new-look defense.

Buffalo has Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator. So, Thompson said he wants to learn the system before becoming the vocal leader he was last year.

“I wasn’t here in OTAs. I wasn’t here in training camp but still have the same mindset,” Thompson said. “But, I have to ease into it. Some of the guys are new, some of the guys I played with last year, and some guys would probably want me to step up and do something … I have to go out there and play, put in the work with them, practice, and all that type of stuff before I even start becoming a leader.”

Thompson, meanwhile, said he’s willing to play anywhere on the field to help the Bills win.

“For me, I think I can play anywhere,” Thompson said. “I can play on the ball, off the ball, I can play in space, I can play dime, I can play Mike (linebacker). I think my versatility can be used very well.”

Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite in Week 1 against the Texans.