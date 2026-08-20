“Mindset heading into the practice? I would say the same approach we have every practice that we go to,” Sanders said. “Go out there, get completions, run the offense the right way, and that’s the main focus.”

Josh Allen Facing His Own Pressure

While Sanders is fighting to keep his hard-won starting job in Cleveland, Allen is facing a different kind of pressure in Buffalo. The team fired longtime head coach Sean McDermott after last year’s playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, putting pressure on Allen and new coach Brady to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

Longtime Bills center Mitch Morse said he believes the entire team is feeling the urgency.

“I wish I could tell you exactly what to expect, but I think this is a team that’s got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder and a burning desire to win because they know that the time is now,” Morse said, via SI.com.