Buffalo Bills Sign Former Titans Cornerback & Special Teams Ace

The Buffalo Bills don’t have a clear-cut leader in the secondary – not at safety and not at outside cornerback. Which means those are constantly evolving position groups, as evidenced by another move on Wednesday as they signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Anthony Kendall.

“Anthony Kendall signed with Bills per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Kendall, 5-foot-10 and 188 pounds, played 16 games for the Titans in 2023 and 2024. He also spent time on the practice squads with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

The Bills released defensive lineman Kody Huisman in a corresponding move. Huisman, 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds, was an All-ACC selection at Virginia Tech in 2025.

“The Bills just released IDL Kody Huisman, who I reported that the Eagles showed interest in prior to the 2026 NFL Draft,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He was teammates with Cole Payton and Cole Wisniewski at North Dakota State. Huisman has reportedly been dealing with a right leg injury so I’m not sure where he’ll land.”

Unusual Path to NFL for Anthony Kendall

The path for Kendall to the NFL was an unusual 1. He played NCAA Division III football at Baldwin Wallace, where he was an All-American in 2022.

The Florida native went to regional pro days and impressed scouts with a 4.44-second 40-yard dash. He also had a 39.5-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 11-foot, 1-inch and repped the 225-pound bench press 21 times.

Kendall was a long shot to even get to a pro day, much less the NFL, and had to ask 1 of his college coaches to make a call to 1 of his friends to try and get Kendall an invite.

“It was a bit stressful,” Kendall told The Chronicle-Telegram in 2023. “I needed an agent … and nobody really even wanted to be my agent at the time”