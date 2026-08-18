Bills Sign 6-foot-1, 312-Pound Super Bowl Champion

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in extra depth on the defensive front in the form of 6-foot-1, 312-pound nose tackle and Super Bowl champion Greg Gaines.

“Free agent defensive lineman Greg Gaines is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Tuesday afternoon. “Seven-year vet spent the last three years with the Bucs.”

Gaines played the last 2 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on consecutive 1-year, $3.5 million contracts and has approximately $15.8 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 regular season.

“The Bills are signing defensive lineman Greg Gaines,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Has made 34 career starts.”

The Bills needed to make a corresponding move to make room for Gaines.

“Defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote released from Bills, per league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

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Gaines’ Career-Best Year on Way to Super Bowl Win

Gaines won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season. He was at his best that year, playing in all 17 regular-season games with a career-high 13 starts and career-high 4.5 sacks.

The Rams selected Gaines with a 4th-round pick (No. 134 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft after he was a 2-time All-Pac-12 selection at the University of Washington.

Bills Have Emerging Star With Deone Walker

Gaines would be called upon to back up an up-and-coming star in 6-foot-7, 331-pound defensive tackle Deone Walker, who became a full-time starter as a rookie.

The Athletic’s Tim Graham predicts Walker, a 2025 4th-round pick (No. 109 overall), will be Buffalo’s top breakout star in 2026.

“The 2025 fourth-round draft pick started every game after the season opener, making a strong impression at a position of need,” Graham wrote on July 13. “Walker’s offseason mission has been conditioning to play all three downs. He said in June he had slimmed from last year’s playing weight of 338 pounds to 328 pounds. By a large margin, he led all Bills defensive linemen with 37 run stops. Walker recorded two half-sacks with 16 pressures. His eight tackles for losses finished behind only edge rusher Joey Bosa, and his four pass breakups tied for fourth behind three defensive backs. Walker, who just turned 22 in March, added two more pass breakups and snagged his first interception in the playoffs.”

Walker also had a signature moment in the playoffs — an interception against the Denver Broncos in a 33-30 overtime loss in the AFC Divisional Round.