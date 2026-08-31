Bills Sign Super Bowl Champion QB to Practice Squad After Roster Cuts

The Buffalo Bills have signed a Super Bowl champion quarterback to the practice squad.

Buffalo trimmed down its roster to 53 and cut third-string quarterback Shane Buechele. The veteran played well in camp, but Kyle Allen won the starting job, which led to Buechele being waived.

After Buechele passed through waivers, he has signed back with the Bills to their practice squad, according to The Athletic’s Joe Buscgalia.

“The Bills are expected to sign QB Shane Buechele back to their practice squad, according to a league source. The QB group from this summer is back together again,” Buscgalia wrote on X.

Buchele signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and remained the team’s backup in 2022 when Kansas City won the Super Bowl. He was waived before the start of the 2023 NFL season and signed with the Bills’ practice squad. Buchele was with Buffalo until 2025, when the Chiefs signed him to their active roster after Patrick Mahomes‘ injury.

He made his NFL debut on Jan. 4, 2026, as he completed 7 out of his 14 pass attempts for 88 yards. After being released, he signed back with the Bills and competed for the backup job this training camp.

Shane Buechele Explains Why he Returns to Bills

Although Buechele has played well enough to deserve a role as a backup quarterback, he returned to the Bills to be their third-string quarterback.

Why Buechele decided to return to Buffalo was a surprise, yet, he felt like the Bills locker room is special, so he wanted to return to the Bills.

“I love it here, I think the guys here are great, I love the guys,” Buechele told WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio. “I love the coaching staff, the people in the building are great. It’s hard to beat this place. You know what I mean? Whenever you are happy walking in every single day, and excited to go to work, I think that’s rare. And so whenever you find that, man, it’s hard to leave.”

Given that Buechele enjoys his time with the Bills, it’s not a surprise to see him return to the practice squad.

Buechele Impresses in Preseason Finale

In Buffalo’s preseason finale, Buechele played the entire game as Bills head coach Joe Brady wanted to get him reps.

“Shane’s the one quarterback that hasn’t got as much preseason time through the years,” Brady said. “The way the game was flowing, I was like, ‘I kind of just want to keep him rolling with it.'”

Buechele did a good job managing the offense, especially in the second-half as he helped the Bills get a comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It was just execution,” Buechele said. “Me personally, I love a two-minute drill. You just get to play free, and the guys did a good job of executing, giving guys chances. The O-line did a great job. Wheeler running hard at the end, and then Dante running a great route. Everything came together.”

The Bills will now open their season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.