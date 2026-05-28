Bills Rookie Skyler Bell Sends Clear Message on Josh Allen Adjustment

After another disappointing playoff exit, the Buffalo Bills were forced to head back to the drawing board this offseason and change things up. That resulted in the coaching staff receiving a full makeover, and the roster being revamped at several key spots. The hope is that the work done over the past few months will help the Bills go on a Super Bowl run in 2026.

Of course, the guy who will play the biggest role in determining just how far Buffalo goes next season is superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills have made several moves over the offseason in an effort to make Allen’s life easier, with one example of that being the team’s selection of wide receiver Skyler Bell in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Early on, though, it sounds like Bell is still getting used to playing with a quarterback of Allen’s caliber.

Skyler Bell Dishes on Josh Allen Team Up

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One of the Bills’ biggest goals this offseason has involved getting Allen more help in the passing game. Their biggest move saw them acquire D.J. Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, but he isn’t the only new face the team has brought to town. After getting selected in the fourth round of the draft, Bell also profiles as a unique addition to Buffalo’s roster.

After starting his collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers, Bell transferred to the UConn Huskies for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. After breaking out in 2024, Bell put himself firmly on the radar of every team in the NFL in 2025. In 13 games, Bell caught 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns, numbers that helped him earn All-American honors.

Bell won’t be expected to immediately contribute for the Bills, but if he gets off on the right foot with the team, he could quickly become a key piece of their offense. Right now, Bell isn’t focused on that, as his main priority involves getting on the same page as Allen ahead of the start of his first season in the pros.

“Just making sure I’m where he needs me to be,” Bell said when asked about adjusting to playing with Allen. “It’s no different from when the vets are running routes to when I run routes, so that his timing doesn’t change, his rhythm doesn’t change, he can get the ball out on time and on target. I gotta get used to how fast that ball is coming, but other than that, we’re gonna keep working.”

Where Does Skyler Bell Fit in on Bills’ Wide Receiver Depth Chart?

Buffalo doesn’t exactly have a top-heavy depth chart at wide receiver, but it does have good depth at this position. Moore and Khalil Shakir are leading the way for the time being, with Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman factoring in as the secondary options. Guys like Bell, Tyrell Shavers, Mecole Hardman Jr., and Trent Sherfield are competing for the final spots, but considering how he was just drafted, Bell is virtually a lock to make the team.

That doesn’t mean he will play right away, but if guys like Palmer or Coleman struggle, he could find himself as the team’s No. 3 pass catcher behind Moore and Shakir. The Bills aren’t exactly going to rush Bell along, but it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him carve out a role for himself at some point in the upcoming season.