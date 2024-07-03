Bills OL Could Be Headed for New Contract After ‘Rocky’ Career Start: Insider

The Buffalo Bills made a series of moves to clear salary cap space this offseason and now could use some of that to lock down an offensive lineman who was considered a “question mark” in the past.

The Athletic’s Tim Graham predicted that the Bills could look to extend tackle Spencer Brown before he has the chance to hit free agency next year. Graham noted that Brown struggled a bit after his rookie season but came back strong in 2023, cementing his spot on the offensive line.

“One of the few question marks heading into last season was whether the 2021 third-round pick could fulfill his promise after a rocky sophomore campaign,” Graham wrote. “Brown answered with authority, playing every single one of Buffalo’s 1,305 snaps. Pro Football Focus charted him for only two more pressures than Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins.”

With the questions surrounding his play put to rest, Graham believes Brown could be the next player in line for a significant contract extension.

Bills ‘Can Save a Lot’ With New Deal

Graham noted that the Bills spent the offseason shaving money off their salary cap, releasing a number of veteran players and trading top wide receiver Stefon Diggs. With Brown entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Bills could now start to spend some of their money, Graham wrote.

“The Bills will have significant cap space next year after receiver Stefon Diggs’ dead money clears, but they can save a lot by extending Brown in the next few months and not letting him get close enough to free agency to get curious about testing the open market,” he wrote.

Brown had a setback at the end of the 2023 season, suffering a shoulder injury in the team’s divisional-round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and further aggravating it when he leaned against his truck door on the way home after the game. The 6-foot-8 lineman underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and was limited through the team’s minicamp.

Despite the absence, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady said he’s impressed with the work he’s seen from Brown.