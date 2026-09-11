$60 Million Former Buffalo Bills Starter Signs With Patriots

One former Buffalo Bills starter is on the move, with former starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones signing a 1-year contract worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots on Friday, according to multiple reports.

“The Patriots are expected to sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “He gets $3.5M base. Some help up front before Week 2 from the former Bills starter.”

Jones, 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, was a full-time starter for the Bills for the last 4 seasons, but missed 17 games due to injuries in that stretch.

“Patriots had Milton Williams/Cory Durden as starters at DT, with Christian Barmore mixing in,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote on his official X account. “Then Joshua Farmer and Leonard Taylor III as top backups. Jones adds some size/power/experience … while team increases average age on roster on spots that usually trend younger.”

DaQuan Jones Played for Mike Vrabel on Titans

It’s Jones’ second stint playing for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who Jones played for on the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2020.

“VRABEL IS THAT MF!” Jones wrote on social media after the Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship Game following the 2025 season.

“New Patriots DT DaQuan Jones, who spent the last four seasons with the Bills, made his admiration for Mike Vrabel clear following the team’s AFC Championship win in Denver,” Patriots reporter Carlos Lopez wrote on his official X account. “Now Jones is reuniting with Vrabel after the two previously spent three seasons together in Tennessee.”

DaQuan Jones Carved Out Decade-Plus Career

Even with injuries taking their toll in recent years, Jones has managed to carve out a decade-plus career in the NFL — a career that will see him soar past the $60 million mark in lifetime earnings in 2026.

Jones was an All-Big Ten pick at Penn State in 2013 before the Titans drafted him in the 4th round (No. 112 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played 7 seasons for the Titans before playing 1 season for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and coming to the Bills on a 2-year, $14 million contract before the 2022 season — he re-upped with Buffalo on a 2-year, $16 million contract before the 2024 season.