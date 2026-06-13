Stefon Diggs Gets Bad News on Potential Reunion With Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been connected to a potential reunion with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs has posted some cryptic messages about a potential return to Buffalo, while Bills players have also hinted at him returning. However, speaking on the Shout! Podcast: Bills head coach Joe Brady seemingly shot down any chance of a reunion.

“I love the way that (Diggs) plays and respect (him),” Brady said. “But I have so much confidence in this room right now. I loved where these guys were at (during the offseason program). It is never-ending with Beane and our personnel (department), they’re always looking to find ways to improve our roster. But the additions that we had with Skyler (Bell) and D.J. (Moore) and the growth of Josh and Keon and getting these other guys like, I have so much confidence in it.”

As Brady notes, he feels confident with the current wide receiver group. And, he doesn’t think they need to make any more additions.

Buffalo added D.J. Moore and Skyler Bell to the wide receiver group along with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer, among others, which is why Brady feels like it’s good enough.

However, Diggs would be a solid addition and would further bolster the Bills’ offense. But it seems unlikely Diggs will return.

Diggs recorded 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns last season with the New England Patriots.

Bills Insider Doesn’t See Diggs Fit

As the rumors of Diggs returning to Buffalo began to heat up, Bills insider Matt Parrino of NYUP.com shot it down.

Parrino, meanwhile, felt like Diggs doesn’t fit the Bills roster as he would play in the slot, which is spoken for.

“One of the things I have seen on social media the last couple of days is the Stefon Diggs idea,” Parrino said on his Shout! Podcast. “I don’t see the fit with what’s on the roster right now and where an aging Stefon Diggs, who would primarily play in the slot for wherever he signs this season, how that is going to get worked into this specific wide receiver room.

“You are talking about Shakir who’s slot dominant, you play Dalton Kincaid a ton in the slot, and you are probably going to try and work Keon in there at times if you can. I don’t know if there is a fit for Stefon Diggs.”

Diggs did have four solid years in Buffalo, but there was a falling out, so how he’d fit into the locker room is uncertain.

Buffalo Concludes Minicamp

The Bills concluded minicamp and will return in late July for training camp.

During OTAs and minicamp, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was pleased with how the team is looking.

“We’re competing at a very high level, guys are flying around, we’ve done a good job of connecting,” Allen said.

Dion Dawkins, meanwhile, believes the tight-knit group is back and gelling, which is key.

“We have a rapport that the rest of the league knows — like they’re a tight group of guys in Buffalo,” Dawkins said. “Then when guys come here, and then they really see that. Yeah, we are a freaking tight group of guys, and then it just keeps developing in the right way. So, the tight group is definitely still going, and I’m happy about that.”

The Bills open their 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.