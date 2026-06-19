Stefon Diggs Hints at Next Team Amid Bills Reunion Speculation

The Buffalo Bills and Stefon Diggs may not be having a reunion after all.

Diggs and other Bills players have hinted at a reunion between the two, but nothing has become official. Now, with training camp just a month away, Diggs is hinting at signing with his hometown Washington Commanders.

“It’s a lot of hopes. We’re kind of figuring out, working through some things,” Diggs said to FOX 5. “I did have a small piece of me like, damn, it would be great to come home and play and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city. That definitely would be a moment. Hopefully, things do work out. We’ll see how it goes, but I’m kind of open right now. …

“100 percent,” he said when asked if he’d thought about it. “That’s one of the first things I thought about like, damn, if I wanted to come back and play for my hometown team. I just had that same kind of energy when I chose to go to the University of Maryland. So I was just like, damn, it would be a thing. It would definitely be a thing if that kind of worked out. So, we’ll see, we’ll see. We’re not ruling it out.”

The Commanders had been linked to Brandon Aiyuk, but with the San Francisco 49ers still not trading him, it’s unclear if he will be available. So, perhaps Diggs does make sense as he can go home and can help that offense with Jayden Daniels, similar to what he did with Josh Allen with the Bills.

Bills Coach Shoots Down Diggs Reunion

Although Diggs has shown interest in a reunion in Buffalo, head coach Joe Brady isn’t as excited about it.

Instead, Brady said he liked the current wide receiver group and wasn’t sure where Diggs fit into it.

“I love the way that (Diggs) plays and respect (him),” Brady said. “But I have so much confidence in this room right now. I loved where these guys were at (during the offseason program). It is never-ending with Beane and our personnel (department), they’re always looking to find ways to improve our roster. But the additions that we had with Skyler (Bell) and D.J. (Moore) and the growth of Josh and Keon and getting these other guys like, I have so much confidence in it.”

Buffalo added D.J. Moore and Skyler Bell to the wide receiver group along with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer, among others, which is why Brady feels like it’s good enough.

However, Diggs has shown he’s still an effective wide receiver as he recorded 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns last season with the New England Patriots.

Buffalo’s Training Camp Open Practices

The Bills will begin training camp in late July and will have several open practices.

Buffalo’s open practice dates are as follows:

Wednesday, July 29 — 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 30 — 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1 — 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 3 — 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6 — 8:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 7 — 8:30 a.m.

The Bills also have three preseason games on August 15 against the Carolina Panthers, August 22 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and August 27 against the Cleveland Browns.