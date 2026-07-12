Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Makes His Pitch Before Camp — But Is Anyone Listening?

For former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, his options seem to be running out.

Diggs, 32, is still a free agent almost halfway through July after a season with the New England Patriots in which he racked up 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

But in an offseason filled with drama, NFL teams don’t seem keen on signing Diggs to their 53-man rosters.

Now, Diggs is speaking up and sending a message to all 32 NFL teams.

Stefon Diggs Makes His Pitch Before Camp — But Is Anyone Listening?

Stefon Diggs made his case for why an NFL team should sign him despite all the drama off the field and being 32 years old heading into what will be his 12th season.

“My opinion, I can compete with anybody,” Diggs said in a video posted last week to his YouTube channel. “But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can’t name a No. 2 better than me.”

Diggs went on to question every team’s presumed No. 2 wide receiver and believes he’s better.

“There’s not a No. 2 on a team — let’s presumably give people the credit and just say, ‘OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away,'” he said. “Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?”

In an offseason where Diggs was found not guilty of assaulting his private chef in a pay dispute and a male sexual assault accuser settling a $10 million lawsuit with his brother, it’s not exactly the type of offseason that’ll land you on an NFL team.

“I brought myself here,” Diggs said in the video. “Unfortunate at times, but I’m blessed. I’m going to be exactly where I’m supposed to be. … I’ll be fine, I know I’ll be fine.”

Would Buffalo Consider Bringing Back Diggs?

Stefon Diggs made his mark in Buffalo during his four seasons from 2020-23, with over 100 catches, 1.1k+ receiving yards, and 8+ TDs each season, but it’s hard to envision Brandon Beane bringing him back.

With the trade for DJ Moore and the addition of Skyler Bell in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Buffalo doesn’t seem like a top landing spot for Diggs.

Speaking of Bell, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pinned him as one of eight ‘overlooked rookies’ most likely to generate major buzz during training camp.

“Bell racked up 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season, and his skill set will make him a terrific addition to Joe Brady’s offense,” Knox wrote. “The former Wisconsin transfer won’t replicate those numbers as a complementary receiver in Buffalo. However, he can fill a valuable role as a contributor who can get open quickly and make plays in space.”

While Diggs has still been a productive wide receiver, are any NFL teams seriously considering signing him to the roster at the moment?