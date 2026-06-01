Bills Veteran Adds to Stefon Diggs Reunion Rumors in Now Deleted Post

The Buffalo Bills could look to make an addition to the wide receiver room and bring back a familiar face.

Stefon Diggs was the Bills’ No. 1 receiver for years, but the sides ended up needing to go in a different direction, which led to him being traded. Yet, with Diggs still a free agent, he made an Instagram post hinting at a potential reunion.

Now, newly signed Bills veteran safety CJ Gardner-Johnson has added to the rumors. Gardner-Johnson tweeted out a video of Diggs in a Bills uniform, with the caption why not. The post was up for a bit before he deleted it, which WGR’s Jeremy White noted.

“He tweeted a why not video of Diggs in a Bills uni. No, I don’t think Diggs is the least bit possible. But CJGJ being a bit of a wildcard/voice/rabble rouser that challenges down there is gonna work for me,” White wrote on X.

Whether or not Gardner-Johnson knows anything about a potential reunion between Diggs and the Bills is uncertain. But Gardner-Johnson’s now deleted post on X only adds more fuel to the fire.

Diggs spent four years in Buffalo and helped boost the play of quarterback Josh Allen.

Diggs Explains Bills Departure

Although Diggs and now Gardner-Johnson have hinted at a reunion, the ending to Diggs’ tenure in Buffalo wasn’t pleasant.

Diggs was seen often arguing with teammates and coaches on the sidelines. And, after he got traded, he claimed it was because he wanted out and not the other way around.

“None of those teams wanted to get rid of me. Things had to shake because I kind of wanted them to shake,” Diggs said to GQ about his exit from Buffalo and Minnesota.

However, after signing with the New England Patriots, Diggs was asked about the exits from Buffalo and the Houston Texans, and he claimed it was just business.

“It’s the nature of the business, I guess,” Diggs said. … “It’s just the nature of the business, I’m not in control of nothing. I get open and catch the ball. But, like, the internal stuff, obviously I miss those guys over there. You spend a lot of time with people and it becomes more personal than just professional, so when I say it’s the nature of the business, that’s just how it goes.”

Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler and was the receptions leader and receiving yards leader in his first season in Buffalo.

Gardner-Johnson Adds Veteran Presence to Buffalo

The Bills signed Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal this offseason to add some veteran presence to the locker room and the defense.

Gardner-Johnson won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and Bills DC Jim Leonhard is already impressed with him, according to Jon Scott.

“Jim Leonhard says C.J. Gardner-Johnson personality already standing out, calling him loud and someone who loves football. The new Bills safety already asserting himself as a leader, one who Leonhard says stands in front of the team holding guys accountable,” Scott posted on X.

Gardner-Johnson is expected to start at safety alongside Cole Bishop this season.