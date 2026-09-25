Buffalo Bills Predicted to Make Surprising Roster Move on Rookie Ahead of Week 3

The Buffalo Bills will have to make some tough roster decisions going forward.

Buffalo will likely call up Greg Dortch from the practice squad again, as he’s been the team’s punt returner and can also help in the passing game. Yet, the Bills will have to make some roster moves to find a roster spot for him.

The Bills are 7-point favorites against the Chargers at home in Week 3.

Buffalo Bills Expected to Make Ar’maj Reed-Adams Move

With the Bills expected to sign Dortch to the 53-man roster after Week 3, Buffalo will need to find a roster spot.

The Bills will likely sign Dortch after Sunday’s game. Bills analyst Joe Buscgalia of The Athletic expects Buffalo to place rookie guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams on the IR.

“But the big question, if the Bills are to keep Dortch and/or Mathis on the 53-man roster, is this: Where will the roster spots come from? Two players are worth keeping an eye on to answer that question. The first is rookie guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams. After Wednesday’s practice, Reed-Adams popped up on the injury report with an elbow issue,” Buscgalia wrote.

“The Bills kept 10 offensive linemen, though throughout general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure, they’ve usually operated with nine on the 53-man roster. They’ve also been known to stash a young, late-round rookie on IR to keep the player and free up an extra spot. I would not be surprised if the Bills moved Reed-Adams to IR and signed Dortch to the 53-man roster.”

Reed-Adams is dealing with a nagging injury, so by placing him on the IR, Buffalo could open up a roster spot by doing so.

Buffalo selected Reed-Adams in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He’s yet to appear in a game. He was inactive in both of Buffalo’s games and now could be placed on IR.

Buffalo’s Offense Thriving

The Bills offense has been solid to begin the year with head coach Joe Brady running it.

Brady is more aggressive as the playcaller compared to when he was the offensive coordinator.

“We’ve been a little bit more aggressive on some of the second-and-longs and third-and-longs. Having the opportunity to push the ball downfield,” QB Josh Allen said. “Our guys are doing such a great job and being in the right spots and converting on the opportunities that we have thrown down the field.”

The Bills are a well-balanced offense through the air and the ground, which is the key to their success.

“We want to force teams to defend every blade of grass on the field. Deep, intermediate, short passes in the run game as well,” Allen said. “Just trying to be as versatile as we can be.”

Buffalo will host the Chargers on Sunday.