Bills CB Taron Johnson Shares Big Update on Injury Timeline

After suffering a serious injury just seven snaps into his season, Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson could have a return date in sight.

Johnson suffered a forearm fracture in the team’s season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals and has missed the last two games, but avoided a trip to injured reserve. The team’s top nickel cornerback told The Athletic’s Buscaglia that he hoped to be back by Week 5.

“I caught up with Bills NCB Taron Johnson today. He said he broke his forearm in Week 1, though it wasn’t a clean break — more of a crack,” Buscaglia shared in a post on X on September 25. “Typically a 4-to-6 week return timeline for players. He hopes to be back for the Week 5 Texans game but isn’t sure at this point.”

Bills Rule Out Immediate Return for Taron Johnson

The Bills have already ruled out Johnson for their Sunday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, with head coach Sean McDermott saying he will not be ready to take the field. The Bills could be even more limited in the secondary as reserve cornerback Kaiir Elam suffered a neck injury and was limited in practice on Thursday, though McDermott said he would be able to play against the Ravens.

The team also added that linebacker Terrel Bernard won’t play against the Ravens, but could be on track for a return.