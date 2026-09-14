Texans Player Facing NFL Discipline for Hit on Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills came out of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a win, and one Texans defender will be leaving with an extra penalty.

Texans defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was flagged for a low hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter, a penalty that helped push the Bills into field-goal range. Edwards will likely face more discipline from the NFL when the league announces player fines later this week.

Josh Allen Hit Could Cost Texans Defender

The play took place on a 2nd-and-9 for the Bills in Texans territory halfway through the third quarter. After Allen threw an incomplete pass to DJ Moore, the Texans were flagged for two separate penalties — a defensive holding call, and a low hit on Allen by Edwards.

The Bills declined the 5-yard penalty and instead moved 15 yards ahead on the hit by Edwards. They would go on to kick a field goal on the drive, giving them a 27-21 lead.

Edwards will likely face a fine from the NFL later this week. The league reviews plays from all games and announces fines for players who violate rules on unnecessary roughness and taunting.

It could be a costly play for Edwards. The NFL’s page on fines and appeals states that a roughing the passer penalty carries a $17,911 fine for a first offense.

Josh Allen’s Big Day

Allen had a huge performance against the Texans, a team that had tormented him in recent years. He completed 20-of-29 passes for 334 yards with two touchdowns, adding another two rushing touchdowns and 23 rushing yards.

He also avoided mistakes, committing no turnovers and taking just two sacks. Allen had been sacked eight times in a loss to the Texans last season.

As reporter Tommy Gallagher of WGRZ noted, Allen also made a bit of history in the win.

“In doing so, he reached a historic career milestone, becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to record 300 combined passing and rushing touchdowns,” Gallagher wrote.